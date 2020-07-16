WATCH: Henry Cavill has something to show you: “You may see a lot of parts you haven’t seen before”

We don’t want to question Henry Cavill’s artistic process. The British star of such titles as The Witcher and Man of Steel is apparently a renaissance man of many hereto-unknown talents, PC construction among them.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, which, again, we are not going to attempt to dissect, Cavill inexplicably puts together a computer while Barry White lovingly sings “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.” What does this song have to do with the video? Trick question — just let Henry be Henry.

Cavill’s cheeky caption reads:

“All The Parts. This kind of material isn’t for everyone….viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

Noted!

Watch: