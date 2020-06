WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie wants to post a shameless thirst trap in ‘Curtis the Problematic White Gay’

Last year Jimmy Fowlie introduced the world to Curtis, the perpetually single GBF.

Well, he’s grown a lot in a year. He even explored an open relationship, which if we’re being honest, didn’t go very well.

Now he’s back and as insufferable as ever!

Watch below as actors/comedians Travis Coles and Nico Santos (Superstore, 2019 Queerty Pride50 honoree) attempt to talk some sense into Curtis.

Directed by: Paul McGovern, Jr.