Wilson Cruz calls straight actors playing LGBTQ roles “awards bait”

I think what an LGBTQ actor brings to an LGBTQ role is different; there’s just something innate and lived-in that comes across, but that’s not to say that a straight actor cannot give a powerful performance.
What is worrisome to me is when a production will hire a straight actor to play that role because of some notion that because they’re a straight actor that it’s that much more difficult to take on this role. So it’s awards bait.
These are our lives. These are experiences for a lot of people. And if you’re a straight actor playing these roles, I think it’s important that you acknowledge and understand that.”Wilson Cruz speaking to Out In New Jersey about straight actors playing LGBTQ roles in Hollywood.
4 Comments
Chrisk
Awards bait. Ha. Never thought of it that way but it sure seems to be true.
Well, at least we’re at the point where actors can’t wait to get a gay role. Wasn’t that long ago it was considered suicide.
Donston
I mean, he’s not wrong. If it’s a “serious” movie and an actor is perceived as “straight” that actor is being hired primarily to lure awards. It’s designed to be viewed as a risk and to be seen as someone stretching their range. It’s really not though. There’s also a perception that “straights”, “gays” and women are going to be more interested in the project if you hire “straight” actors and make sure there’s a veil of masculinity. Masculine=serious and important drama. Feminine=camp and comedy. While Hollywood is full of a lot of homophobia, internalized homophobia, homo shame, homo inferiority, hetero pressure, straight/hetero-leaning worship. And a lot of the problems that have built in the industry over the years have been directly caused by “queers”. I ultimately don’t care about the identities of actors. At the end of the day it is acting. And I just assume that at least 50% of actors are within the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, fascination, emotional, relationship spectrum. No matter what they present to the public or identify as. But there’s definitely problematic patterns and hypocritical casting and marketing.
LilMesican
It’s a tricky thing to say. I’ve auditioned for Gay roles and said I wasn’t Gay enough. But I’ve played a Straight husband and gotten great feedback from the director.
I’ve never been married, only dated girls until high school, and been out since I was 17… So?
Cam
Cue all of the hyperventilating posts from people crying for all of the straight actors who haven’t lost roles to LGBT actors, but one day they MIGHT! So they’re here to tell you why they should still be playing all the roles. (eye roll)