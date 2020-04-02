Wilson Cruz calls straight actors playing LGBTQ roles “awards bait”

I think what an LGBTQ actor brings to an LGBTQ role is different; there’s just something innate and lived-in that comes across, but that’s not to say that a straight actor cannot give a powerful performance.

What is worrisome to me is when a production will hire a straight actor to play that role because of some notion that because they’re a straight actor that it’s that much more difficult to take on this role. So it’s awards bait.

These are our lives. These are experiences for a lot of people. And if you’re a straight actor playing these roles, I think it’s important that you acknowledge and understand that.”Wilson Cruz speaking to Out In New Jersey about straight actors playing LGBTQ roles in Hollywood.