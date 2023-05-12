Wrabel “Turns Up The Love” with new single, talks about sobriety & working with P!nk, Kesha & the Backstreet Boys

Authenticity in the music industry can be hard to come by these days, but when stumbling upon an artist like Wrabel, you’ll find a genuine, soulful artist whose songwriting speaks with intention.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has a unique way of diving to the heart when writing music, pulling out some of the most heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies that have the ability to resonate not only with his own personal life experiences but with a wide range of audiences. With the recent release of his latest EP ‘chapter of me’ and the new single “Turn Up the Love,” the official anthem for AT&T’s LGBTQ+ initiative, Wrabel isn’t afraid to turn the page to a new era of sincere creativity and self-expression.

We chatted with Wrabel about his approach to his new music, his plans for Pride, his latest single “Turn Up The Love” and what it’s like to collaborate with so many of our favorite pop girlies. Read on for our full conversation below!

QUEERTY: Your new single “Turn Up the Love” recently debuted at AT&T’s Miami Beach Pride event and is out today! With it being the official anthem of AT&T’s 2023 PRIDE campaign, what does being a part of this campaign mean to you personally?

WRABEL: Robert from “Turn up the Love” at AT&T reached out to me and asked if I could write an anthem for their LGBTQ+ initiative. I was honored and inspired to create something so meaningful with good people, and it’s really the most magical thing to do to play pride events and have your music resonate. I sort of have become an accidental activist in some ways as someone who never thought I’d make it out of the closet alive, so it’s a pinch-myself moment every time I get to work in this space.

I feel honored to partner with them, and the streaming proceeds will go to the Trevor Project, which does incredible and necessary work in combating suicide among LGBTQ+ youth. So, really, it married the two things I’m passionate about, and it was a simple “Yes, please!” from me.

With Pride season coming up, can you share with us any plans you have for this year? Where do you plan to go? Any events you have on your radar?

I’ll be making multiple live appearances throughout AT&T’s Turn Up the Love Tour, with stops taking place at AT&T Flagship stores in Chicago, IL on June 10th, San Francisco, CA on June 17th, and Dallas, TX on June 23rd. Pride is always such a blast, and I’m so thrilled to be a part of it all.

Your song “The Village” has become an LGBTQ+ anthem. What does it mean to you to have your music be so embraced by the community, especially with such an impactful music video?

The video wasn’t my doing so I take zero credit for that; Dano Cerny directed it, and August Aiden was the lead. I’ve never received a treatment that made me cry before, but Dano’s vision was just remarkable. The day we shot the video’s pick-up shots was the day of the transgender military ban, which made everyone on set feel so invested in it. The story and honesty in the video, along with August’s bravery, still make me cry.

The song had a very specific intention, I actually wrote the song for two trans kids I met on my first tour, and it’s heartening to see how it resonates with so many people today. It’s as though the song has taken on a life of its own, with people dancing, covering, and making slideshows with it on TikTok. I feel like it’s not even mine anymore, but belongs to everyone who has connected with it, and that’s really touching.

For me, the song is not just another catchy tune. It’s a piece of my heart that I’m sharing with the world, and it continues to prove its significance even today. Playing it during pride season feels particularly special, and I’m so touched by the way people have embraced it.

What inspired you to write your latest EP “chapter of me” and how does it differ from your previous work?

While creating this EP and the next chapter of my project, I found myself in an interesting space after my first album which took 10 years to make. I felt fulfilled and almost done with creating full bodies of work because I was so proud of that record and what I was able to create.

However, I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to say or sound like, but it turned out to be a great place to create from because there was no pressure. I was able to approach my songwriting with just simply writing to write again, not being particular about how it was supposed to sound, but more allowing myself to see where my songwriting took me. So, these songs on “chapter of me” were written for myself, and to myself, with the intention that when you create something kind of selfishly like that, it can become ours for all who listen to it and can relate to what I’m singing about.

This EP almost feels like a snapshot of who I am now and where I am now, and some of it really surprised me because most, if not all, of the songs, came from either conversations with friends or conversations with my therapist. I wanted to capture those moments in a very vulnerable way and tell these stories as they happened. For example, a song like “you got yours” came together last minute in Nashville when writing with Brett Truitt and Heather Morgan, and “one drink away” which I wrote with Eric Leva and Ali Tamposi, who opened up the space to write was about my sobriety journey.

Speaking to that journey, “chapter of me” is said to contain some of your most personal writing to date, with the recent single, “one drink away”, dealing with the theme of addiction. How do you balance vulnerability and strength while creating impactful lyrics that explore themes of heartbreak and personal empowerment, and what do you hope your music can offer to listeners going through similar experiences?

I had every intention to try to write a Rachel Platten “Fight Song” type of anthem for sobriety, but the result with “one drink away” was much darker and sadder than I expected. As a sober person with my own addiction, I compartmentalize my fears pretty well, but once I opened those boxes, I got scared. I view my addiction as this monster that exists within me, and, to be honest, there is a part of me that wants to kill me sometimes. That’s my general understanding and experience of addiction.

I’ve been sober for over eight years now, but I’m still scared every day that I’m going to have a drink. In my own experience, I am one drink away from not knowing if I’ll be around tomorrow. With this song, we ended up balancing that fear and vulnerability with hope and the cliché of just taking it one day at a time. It’s a topic I didn’t know you could write a song about, which both excites and frightens me. There was really no map for writing it, which allowed me to be as raw and honest as I could be.

But, that song is really special to me, and I hope it can help others who are struggling with addiction and on their own journey with sobriety. My mission statement is really just to make people feel less alone, especially with this song. I talk a lot about getting a DUI, which I still feel shame and embarrassed about, and I try to share my story as honestly as I can both in my art and on social media to connect with people, and I often do hear “me too.” So, I know what it’s like to feel that shame and the relief that comes from sharing it, and my goal is to let people know they’re not alone and that they can learn from their mistakes, and that the “next right thing” is always an option.

You have collaborated with many big names in the music industry like P!nk, Kesha, Ellie Goulding, and The Backstreet Boys. How do these collaborations come about and what do you enjoy most about working with other artists?

It’s weird for me to take credit for my success and to look at the plaques I’ve earned from these collaborations. My favorite part of collaboration is getting to dip inside someone else’s entire existence and to help tell a story in the most truthful way. Kesha specifically taught me to not be scared of committing to an idea, even if it might be the best or worst idea ever.

I feel so lucky to work with such kind and loving artists like P!nk who was open to my ideas and would encourage me to openly pitch my ideas for an adlib when working in the studio together, which was an amazing experience for me. I would cry after our song almost every night during our European tour together reminding myself of that interaction and how it all came from such an authentic place.

When I look at these songs, these plaques, and the work we’ve created, I don’t think of them as great business ventures, but as evidence that I am worthy in those spaces, and that, you know what, I am good at this, and how grateful I am to collaborate with such incredible artists that give me that same respect back.

Who has been your favorite artist to collaborate with and why?

Favorite is a word that I have like an adverse reaction to, but, I think Kesha and I have a deep connection that goes beyond just musical collaboration. We bonded over the years, writing some of my favorite songs together, and even did a duet called “BFF” which was so much fun. We’ve laughed, cried, and been through a lot together. She gave me my first tattoo, and when I was in rehab, she visited me and gave me a necklace that said “survivor.” She’s more than just a collaborator, she’s like a best friend. I’m super proud of her new record, even though I didn’t get to work on it’s a really cool experience to get to hear it all and digest it all. It’s beautiful, powerful, and artful, and I’m just a superfan. I have so much respect for her and feel proud as a friend and as a fellow creator.

Your new EP is the first part of a larger, yet-to-be-announced project. Can you give us any hints or teasers about what’s to come?

There is another chapter coming soon, and within the next couple of months or so, there’s a larger project. I’m enjoying the process of creating new music with the intention of it being the best and truest representation of emotion and the story of where I am now. I’m very proud of it and can’t wait for you to hear it.

Check out Wrabel’s latest EP “chapter of me” on Spotify below, and be sure to follow him on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming releases. You can also learn more about AT&T’s LGBTQ+ initiative HERE.