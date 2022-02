10 new music videos from queer artists to jam out to all day

February may be the shortest month, but it was jam packed with new music from LGBTQ artists. Check out ten of our favorite music videos of the month, from Troye Sivan, Hercules and Love Affair, Arlo Parks and more.

Arlo Parks – “Softly”

Jake Wesley Rogers – “Dark Bird”

Kehlani – “little story”

Troye Sivan, Gordi – “Wait” (from the Motion Picture Three Months)

Hercules & Love Affair – Grace

Halsey – “Girl is a Gun”

Orville Peck – “C’mon Baby, Cry”

Dreamer Isioma – “Sunset Drive”

Joshua Bassett – “Doppelgänger”

Sam Kogon – Barbed Wire