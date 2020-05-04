5 LGBTQ non-profits you can support right now

Across the spectrum, the LGBTQ community is especially vulnerable right now.

Fortunately, there are wonderful non-profits working to serve vulnerable populations, and we wanted to highlight a few of them.

Queerty is helping to support them as part of our new 1:1 ad matching initiative – scroll to the end to learn how to get involved.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. They offer a 24/7 hotline for struggling young people, along with other vital crisis intervention services like TrevorSpace.

Trevor has reported an increase in the number of calls they’ve received since the beginning of the pandemic. There are a number of reasons to explain this rise, which is highlighted in their recent report detailing COVID-19’s impact, and what the organization is doing to help. In the report, Trevor highlights the mental health consequences that result from the pandemic (decrease in positive social interactions, increase in negative social interactions at-home, rising unemployment, etc.). During this trying time, their work is even more essential.

Anna Kendrick recently gave them a huge shout out (from quarantine) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which you can check out below (starting at 5:36).

For more information on The Trevor Project, including how to donate, click here.

The Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center is a leading New York-based non-profit empowering LGBTQ homeless youth with the tools they need to live independently.

Though many shelters and organizations have closed during this time, the center is committed to staying open in the face of overwhelming challenges. In a recently published statement, the Forney Executive Director explains why:

“With the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many service organizations are understandably making the difficult decision to temporarily suspend their onsite services.

This is not possible for the Ali Forney Center. We cannot close and ask our clients to call from home. We are their home. For LGBTQ youth experiencing the terrors of homelessness, we are their first responders. And now they need us more than ever.

In such a time of fear, we have to stand firm and keep our doors open.”

We admire the center’s staff for their bravery and dedication to those they serve, and we encourage you to support them right now if you’re able.

SAGE

New York-based non-profit SAGE advocates for and provides vital services to LGBTQ seniors who face enormous challenges year-round that have only increased during this pandemic. This population is even more vulnerable to not only the mental health consequences of social distancing and isolation, but the life or death danger that COVID-19 poses to seniors of all identities.

As a result of the pandemic, SAGE launched SAGEConnect. This new program matches LGBTQ seniors with community members and allies to share stories and chat, in order to combat social isolation. I’ve personally signed up to participate, and would encourage others to do the same.

You also can donate to SAGE here in order to help support this powerful work.

Family Equality

Despite major advances in equality, LGBTQ families and aspiring LGBTQ parents face daunting discrimination. Family Equality works not only to support existing LGBTQ families, but advocates for building a world in which any LGBTQ person who wants to start a family can start a family.

During this unprecedented time, the organization has continued to serve as an invaluable resource. It recently launched The Neighborhood, a virtual hub for LGBTQ families. This digital space offers a calendar of activities for children of all ages that take place in an LGBTQ-affirming environment, where community support is the priority. The organization is also publishing vital resources for parents from all backgrounds that help them navigate difficult conversations around COVID-19.

The National Center for Transgender Equality

Transgender folks often face horrific levels of discrimination in employment, housing, and healthcare, and The National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is at the forefront of combatting these inequities.

NCTE is instrumental in educating the rest of the LGBTQ community and our allies on the unique ways that this pandemic affects trans folks. For instance, many trans folks have had to postpone long-awaited gender affirmation surgeries due to the pandemic, and are at higher-risk due to disparities in healthcare.

In response to the pandemic, they also created a COVID-19 guide entitled, What Trans People Need to Know About Coronavirus. In it, they outline creating a plan of action, and list several health and financial resources for trans folks everywhere.

To support the National Center for Transgender Equality, click here.

How Your Brand Can Join Queerty in Support of These Essential Organizations

For every digital ad impression that a brand runs through May, we’ll be donating the same amount of ad impressions to these life-saving organizations; helping them to drive donations and raise awareness.

Our goal is to match 3M impressions for these charity partners, and at the end of May, we’ll announce the final number, along with the partners who helped us get there. If you’re interested in helping us meet this goal, please email Justin Garrett to get started.

