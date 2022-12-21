Adam Rippon shows off his ultra-organized kitchen… and his mom’s reaction is adorable

Adam Rippon treated fans to a tour of his kitchen via an Instagram video. We’re guessing the former Olympic medal-winning skater is a fan of the Marie Kondo approach to home de-cluttering. Everything has a place and everything in its place!

Check out the video below. Rippon reveals that many of his cupboards and drawers have labels to clarify what’s what. He says he appreciates that many of the labels are not necessary, but “I love handwriting everything.”

He buys all his crystal jars from antique shops and divides his ice cubes into three different shapes.

In short, it’s the cleanest and most well-organized kitchen we’ve ever seen.

Among those to comment on the posting was Rippon’s mom, Kelly.

“I saw this coming when you asked for your own sponge for your 6th birthday,” she said.

The eldest of six children, Rippon was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He began skating aged ten. By 23, he was already one of the country’s finest young skaters. He won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships and the 2008 US junior national title.

Rippon represented the US at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He won a bronze medal in the team figure skating event. He announced his retirement from competitive skating later that year.

Rippon came out as gay in 2015 and married his Finnish husband, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, last New Year’s Eve.