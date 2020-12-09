Andrew Rannells has a test to tell a good gay character from a bad one. Here’s how…

“You know what the Bechdel test is? So if there’s a female character in a film or television show, what is her storyline? Does she actually have her own point of view and her own voice? Or does every scene relate back to the male lead? I apply that a lot to gay characters as I read scripts, because I think it’s a good way to figure out: is this just supposed to be like a punchline? Or is he a human? Does he have a life? You can only do so much as an actor sometimes to flesh things out, and it really has to be in the writing. I feel like Invincible does a really great job of doing both, of making sure that character has a solid arc on his own, and he doesn’t necessarily just relate back to the lead character.”–Actor Andrew Rannells, explaining to MSN how to tell a well-written gay character from a bad one. Rannells, star of Big Mouth and The Prom, will voice a gay character on the forthcoming animated series Invincible.
In Quotes
Liquid Silver
Female scorpions are attacking…we’ll beat them with the power of our Special Time…
Just because it beats a test doesn’t make it great literature or art, or even a good movie or book. And often, in a tightly-written work, things do lead back into the main character’s arc. It’s just the way things work.
At the very least, the Bechdel Test allows for two women to have their own agency apart from a man. That’s fairly easy, except in cases where the movie or book is a romance involving a man, where it’s well-nigh impossible unless the writer intentionally drops commentary to pass the test (“Oh, Buffie, our cookie business is going SO WELL!”)
In this case, you’re demanding that characters have their own agency apart from the main character…and they often simply don’t and can’t unless they’re within the suite of main characters themselves.
This is oversimplified, of course, but…so is this rule. It would be like a tree in one of my paintings demanding its own agency apart from the snowscape it’s encapsulated within. It’s just not going to happen.
ScottOnEarth
I don’t know anything about this actor but he was HILARIOUS on “Will & Grace” a few years ago. Such a crack-up!