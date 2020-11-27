WATCH: Netflix releases full trailer for Ryan Murphy’s gay-themed, The Prom

After releasing a teaser trailer last month, Netflix used Thanksgiving to give us the full trailer for its upcoming movie, The Prom.

Directed by Ryan Murphy (the uber-producer behind Pose, American Horror Story, Boys In The Band and other queer favorites), The Prom is based on the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name.

The show centers on High School students in a small Indiana town. Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) is banned from attending her High School prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose), by her school’s PTA.

When two Broadway actors (played by Meryl Streep and James Corden) with a flop show on their hands hear of the students’ plight, they decide that helping out might boost their public profile. They recruit two other actors (played by Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) to join their mission. However, the celebrity activism does not go quite as planned… and you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out the rest.

The movie also features Kerry Washington, Keegan Michael-Key, and Tracey Ullman, among others.

The Prom will be released on December, 11, on Netflix, with a limited theatrical run commencing a week beforehand.

