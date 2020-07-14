Andy Samberg gives gay sex a whirl in “Groundhog Day” inspired rom-com

Palm Springs is a new supernatural rom-com available on Hulu starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

In the film, Samberg plays Nyles, a guest attending a wedding in Palm Springs who finds himself stuck in a Groundhog-Day-time-loop situation.

Every morning, he wakes up to find himself reliving the wedding day. Once he catches on to what’s happening, he starts having fun with it, getting wasted on margaritas, flirting with other wedding guests, and developing a relationship with Sarah, the disgruntled sister of the bride, who ends up getting stuck in the time loop with him.

At one point, Nyles tries hooking up with a guy named Jerry, who is one of the groomsmen at the wedding. When he tells Sarah about the encounter afterwards, she replies, “You f*cked him?”

To which Nyles responds, “He f*cked me. He put his p*nis in my b*tthole.”

“Yeah, I know how it works,” Sarah says.

“I’m really glad I tried it,” Nyles replies, matter-of-factly. “He’s a sweet guy.”

Nyles goes on to say that, while it was an enjoyable experience, banging dudes isn’t really his thing, and that’s fine.

The brief exchange is refreshing to see, as Sarah doesn’t respond with any sort of shock, surprise, or outrage, but instead sort of shrugs her shoulders, happy that Nyles had a positive experience experimenting with another man.

Palm Springs is available on Hulu now. Watch the trailer below.