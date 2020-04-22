Ansel Elgort’s pic deleted for violating nudity rule, but the internet remembers forever

Actor Ansel Elgort nearly broke the internet Tuesday night when he posted a revealing photo to Instagram and captioned it “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.”
As it turned out, that link actually directed his thirsty followers to a GoFundMe page raising donations for frontline healthcare providers and small businesses in Brooklyn, New York who are in financial strain due to the pandemic.
Related: PHOTO: Ansel Elgort gives thirsty fans an eyeful stepping in just gym shorts
Nice one, Ansel.
The photo was a bit too racy for Instagram’s community standards. In his story, the Baby Driver actor explained that the photo app, owned by Facebook, reached out to ask him to remove the pic. He also added that his dad was the photographer, for what it’s worth.
Of course, it’s not hard to track down.
Related: Ansel Elgort Sets The Record (And Himself) Straight On Those Gay Rumors
The stunt appears to have been quite successful; as of this posting, the GoFundMe has raised over $211,000.
Prior to being deleted, here’s what thankful fans were saying:
ansel elgort pic.twitter.com/Mrp4eMeZCk
— aimee / gansey’s cum sock (@ginnysweaslcy) April 21, 2020
Ansel Elgort has an onlyfans? Yea okay jus gimme a sec
— A R C A D I A N (@Last_Of_Arcadia) April 22, 2020
heard ansel elgort's onlyfans some mid… now timothy chalamet gotta do the same so these bitches can talk about something else
— matthew ? TYBG (@MatthenOG) April 22, 2020
UR TELLING ME ANSEL ELGORT MADE AN ONLY FANS?! brb.
— yahaira ? (@yahairaxvi) April 22, 2020
ANSEL ELGORT HAS AN ONLYFANS?????? LEMME FETCH MY PURSE TF LMAOOOOOO
— ? nabs ? (@nblhafrna) April 22, 2020
6 Comments
Celtic
Gay or straight, Ansel is absolutely precious. There are few men I would say that aabout (precious), but he is. Sure, his cute boyishness will wane over time. I love his films, not only because Ansel is serious eye candy, but also because he is a top notch actor.
Daggerman
..he’s GAY obviously, like many male actors in the closet. But why are there so few that have come out? When you compare the amount of male young attractive actors it’s quite ridiculous.
joseph_buscarino
Is that pic really all that racy? hes cute thou
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
First how the fcuk does that “community standards”???? Who’s standards? The Million Miserable Crunt Mom’s???
He raised almost quarter of a million dollars for an excellent cause….
Hey trolls!! Here is your cue to start making ignorant inane hating comments!!
He is absolutely perfect. And can guarantee there is MUCH more than a handful behind that hand..
🙂
joseph_buscarino
I agree completely? how is that racy, pretty much see more than that at beaches these days lol
Troysky
Always thought he was a cutie. He looks great. …Lots of other social media platforms to use (Twitter). Thanks for the link, Queerty. 8===D