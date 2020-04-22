Ansel Elgort’s pic deleted for violating nudity rule, but the internet remembers forever

Actor Ansel Elgort nearly broke the internet Tuesday night when he posted a revealing photo to Instagram and captioned it “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.”

As it turned out, that link actually directed his thirsty followers to a GoFundMe page raising donations for frontline healthcare providers and small businesses in Brooklyn, New York who are in financial strain due to the pandemic.

Related: PHOTO: Ansel Elgort gives thirsty fans an eyeful stepping in just gym shorts

Nice one, Ansel.

The photo was a bit too racy for Instagram’s community standards. In his story, the Baby Driver actor explained that the photo app, owned by Facebook, reached out to ask him to remove the pic. He also added that his dad was the photographer, for what it’s worth.

Of course, it’s not hard to track down.

Related: Ansel Elgort Sets The Record (And Himself) Straight On Those Gay Rumors

The stunt appears to have been quite successful; as of this posting, the GoFundMe has raised over $211,000.

Prior to being deleted, here’s what thankful fans were saying:

ansel elgort pic.twitter.com/Mrp4eMeZCk — aimee / gansey’s cum sock (@ginnysweaslcy) April 21, 2020

Ansel Elgort has an onlyfans? Yea okay jus gimme a sec — A R C A D I A N (@Last_Of_Arcadia) April 22, 2020

heard ansel elgort's onlyfans some mid… now timothy chalamet gotta do the same so these bitches can talk about something else — matthew ? TYBG (@MatthenOG) April 22, 2020

UR TELLING ME ANSEL ELGORT MADE AN ONLY FANS?! brb. — yahaira ? (@yahairaxvi) April 22, 2020