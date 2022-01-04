Billy Eichner’s latest thirst trap has the Internet’s attention

Billy Eichner kicked off the new year with a look back at some 2021 highlights, starting things off with a bathroom mirror thirst trap. Or in his joking words, the “type of disgusting, pornographic content you’ve wanted from me this year.”
Eichner, who will make history later this year as the star of the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio — Universal’s Bros — proceeded to recap precious 2021 moments, like getting blocked on Twitter by Carrie Underwood.
“Is this the type of disgusting, pornographic content you’ve wanted from me this year? You people make me sick. Here’s the look back at my 2021 that you so desperately crave. Happy New Year.”
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris observed of the photo, “It’s giving!!!”, while OG Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez opted for an approving “raised hands” emoji. Actress Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy new year hottie.”
Other moments include his Bros casting announcement, a page from one of his scenes in Impeachment: American Crime Story, and partying with Amanda Lepore. Not a bad year!
Here’s some more from Billy’s Instagram:
7 Comments
SamB
This is one of the most annoying people out there. He’s not attractive, he’s not funny, he’s not a good actor.
lbcandide
So true! He’s terribly unfunny, and since when does the internet care about thirst traps from super pale very skinny average faced men?
Cam
What a Shock!!! One of the right wing troll’s screenames, that ALWAYS attacks any out of the closet LGBTQ person, attacks an out of the closet LGBTQ person.
Your trolling is sad and weak.
GentlemanCaller
I love Billy, and he’s certainly entitled to do whatever he wants, but speaking personally I found him to be funnier, more interesting, and certainly sexier before he got all fit & generic & stuff.
Rusty
I think he looks great. He’s entitled to be fit, sexy, and good looking (and he is all of these). Glad he’s directing and starring in a gay rom-com. It’s about time. Way to go Billy!
GrizzleyMichael
Woof babe you sexy beast ? ? ? ? ? ?
cuteguy
Why did Carrie Underwood block him? Bc he’s gay? I didn’t realize she was homophobic