Billy Eichner’s latest thirst trap has the Internet’s attention

Billy Eichner kicked off the new year with a look back at some 2021 highlights, starting things off with a bathroom mirror thirst trap. Or in his joking words, the “type of disgusting, pornographic content you’ve wanted from me this year.”

Eichner, who will make history later this year as the star of the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio — Universal’s Bros — proceeded to recap precious 2021 moments, like getting blocked on Twitter by Carrie Underwood.

“Is this the type of disgusting, pornographic content you’ve wanted from me this year? You people make me sick. Here’s the look back at my 2021 that you so desperately crave. Happy New Year.”

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner)

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris observed of the photo, “It’s giving!!!”, while OG Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez opted for an approving “raised hands” emoji. Actress Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy new year hottie.”

Other moments include his Bros casting announcement, a page from one of his scenes in Impeachment: American Crime Story, and partying with Amanda Lepore. Not a bad year!

Here’s some more from Billy’s Instagram:

