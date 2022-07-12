Boris gets the boot: 5 queer British celebrities we’d love to replace him

It’s been a rough week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But one man’s loss is another person’s gain. Johnson resigned last week as leader of the Conservative Party, though he’s keeping the PM seat warm until a successor is named.

Who could lead Great Britain out of its inflation tailspin with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent? Eleven hopefuls have already thrown their names into the ring, but we’ve got five queer contenders to spice up the proceedings.

Sir Ian McKellen

He’s already been knighted, served as headmaster of Hogwarts and wizard of Middle-earth — what better qualifications to continue the 300-year legacy of the British Prime Minister? At 83 years old, Ian McKellen has seen his share of ups and downs, and nobody could captivate the house of Parliament like the Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen)

Gina Yashere

Before becoming a comedian and Hollywood showrunner, Yashere worked as an elevator engineer, so she’s well-equipped to handle the job’s nuts and bolts and write a great speech. Yashere would have to give up her current day job as co-creator, showrunner, and actor on CBS’s Bob hearts Abishola, which was recently renewed for its fourth season, and leave the sun-soaked streets of Los Angeles for dreary Downing Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Yashere (@ginayashere)

Tan France

A touch of Saville Row could spark some sophistication in Parliament with the arrival of Queer Eye’s Tan France. He’s already suggested that his QE days may be numbered, telling Insider, “I don’t know how much people will care about our opinion on fashion and hair and whatever when we go into the middle-aged period of our life. I’m sure that they’ll want somebody younger and hipper to advise them.” Maybe it’s time to consider a mid-career makeover, Tan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

Eddie Izzard

Potential campaign slogan: “I am a relentless bastard.” Izzard is legitimately trying to flip the script on British politics, recently saying she wanted to win a Labour Party seat in the next general election (which isn’t until January 2025). So why not skip the small stuff and go for the jugular? Izzard’s comedic style often skews political, and if her recent appearance on Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is any indication, Izzard as Prime Minister would be a laughing matter for all the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard)

Cara Delevingne

British model, actress, and singer Cara Delevingne is one of 12 queer celebrities gracing the cover of British Vogue’s August issue. But she’s more than an alluring magazine cover. Delevigne told Vogue, “People need to see people like them. It’s also important that in our industry, the entertainment industry, we are meant to be at the forefront of what is going on in the world, what people are and what we should be doing, which is leading.”