Brazilian pop prince Pedro Sampaio says his sexuality is “open” and so are our DMs

This Latin pop hottie just announced that he’s not putting a label on himself. He’s open to it all!

Brazilian DJ-turned-popstar Pedro Sampaio put gossipy speculation of his sexuality to bed for good this week. In a new interview with G1, he speaks on the fluidity of sexuality, including his own.

“People are always discovering, always changing,” he says. “I think it’s so backward [to demand a label]: ‘I’m gay’, ‘I’m bi’, ‘I’m straight’. You are you, do what you want, whenever you want, with whoever you want.”

When directly asked whether he’s open to dating both men and women, he confirms, “Yes, I am.”

This nonchalant admission comes after the drop of a particularly queer music video from the singer. He’s recently been getting extra friendly with the world’s most famous drag queen, Pabllo Vittar, around the release of their new duet single ,”Sal.”

The video sees the two huddling together in the cold and cuddling up on the beach:

Last week, the pair even shared a kiss on the Multishow program Música Boa.

He’s collaborated with plenty of other queer Latin popstars before, putting out certified bops with the likes of Anitta and Luísa Sonza.

Speculation over Sampaio’s sexuality was heightened back in September due to a tweet the singer posted on Bi Visibility Day. The star quote-tweeted a selfie from bi “Idiota” singer Jão in a Hannah Montana-centric bi flag shirt, adding three heart emojis.

The hearts he added were also in bi flag colors:

Some just wrote this off as ally support at the time, but it’s clear now that the call was coming from inside the house.

The star’s new status as a standout for queer visibility is undoubtedly a win for the community.

With looks like these, him being visible at all was a win for us already:

Check out his sexy, temperamental Vittar duet, “Sal”: