CDC issues new warning about an infection more common in gay men

The CDC has issued a warning about a rise in antibiotic-resistant shigellosis.

The infection causes a nasty bout of diarrhea and can be especially problematic for those living with HIV.

The agency says that in 2015, all cases of shigellosis reported in the US responded well to antibiotic treatment. However, last year, around 5% of shigella infections did not respond to the usual medications that fight it.

Shigella is an acute gut infection that causes illness, cramping and diarrhea, which is sometimes bloody. Consuming contaminated food or drink is one way to pick it up. Historically, it was usually seen in children.

However, it can often be passed on during sex, especially during rimming or any fecal-oral contact (dirty sex toys, unwashed hands, etc.). For this reason, in recent years, the CDC has seen a big increase in shigella rates among gay and bisexual men.

The good news is that shigella will normally pass through your system with or without treatment, but it can take a few days.

Doctors advise patients to refrain from sex for up to two weeks after the symptoms disappear. They’re also told to frequently wash their hands and avoid preparing food for others, if possible.

Patients don’t always require treatment. However, medication will help shorten the duration of the illness. Those living with HIV also benefit from seeking antibiotics.

“88% reported male-to-male sexual contact”

Between 2015 and 2022, the CDC reported 232 patients with antibiotic-resistant Shigella. Of these, 82% were men, 13% were women, and 5% were children.

“Among 41 patients who answered questions about recent sexual activity, 88% reported male-to-male sexual contact.”

The CDC has issued advice for doctors to pass on to patients with suspected shigellosis.

Wash hands, genitals, and anus with soap and water before and after sexual activity.

Wash hands after touching sex toys, external and internal condoms, dental dams, and any other items that might have been in contact with the vagina or anus.

Use condoms or dental dams during oral-genital sex and oral-anal sex.

Use latex gloves during anal fingering or fisting.

Wash sex toys with soap and water after each use.

If you experience a bad bout of diarrhea in the days following a sexual encounter, consider getting tested for shigella.

