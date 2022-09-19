Colton Haynes shows off his pumped up pecs and… WOOF!

Colton Haynes posted an arty, black-and-white selfie on Saturday and it’s gone down well with his fans and followers. A few have praised him for his expressive, beautiful eyes.

Thousands of others have jaw-dropped over his pumped-up chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Beauty influencer Manny Gutierrez jokingly commented, “milf alert”. This prompted a crying-with-laughter emoji from Haynes.

One woman commented, “You have better cleavage than me.”

Haynes has built up a following with his candid Instagram feed. He’s often shown himself at his lowest points in life, such as the time he was rushed to hospital during the depths of his substance abuse problems.

Then there was the gay magazine shoot he tried to get wiped from the internet but later embraced.

Related: Colton Haynes shares photo he spent years trying to get wiped from internet

Career-wise, The Arrow star has been busy in recent months. Earlier this year he published his acclaimed memoir, Miss Memory Lane.

Last month, Deadline revealed his next screen appearance. He’ll play crooked, scheming twin brothers in a true-life movie, Swindler Seduction, coming to Lifetime on October, 22. Besides that, he’s also wrapped up filming on Teen Wolf: The Movie, due to stream on Paramount+.

Related: 6 times Colton Haynes bared his soul & shared his secrets. It’s why we adore him.