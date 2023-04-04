Conservative influencer makes shocking discovery about gay people & beer

A few weeks ago, conservative writer and influencer Bethany Mandel went viral for her inability to define “woke,” despite repeating the word numerous times in a single interview.

Now, the woman who rose to infamy by tweeting disgusting pictures of a soiled mask during the pandemic has seemingly forgotten, or just doesn’t know, that gay people sometimes drink beer.

For the blissfully unaware, Bud Light is the latest brand that finds itself in the center of our silly culture wars, due to its partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The MAGA crowd is in an uproar that Anheuser-Busch, which wants to sell its products to the largest number of people, would shoot an ad campaign with an online influencer who boasts nearly 11 million TikTok followers.

Mulvaney is the face of Bud Light’s Easy Carry Contest, in which a lucky contestant will win $15,000.

For the last several days, fire-breathing MAGA dolts have been firing off missives about how Bud Light is catering to the LGBTQ+ mob (we’re very scary!) and shunning its apparent customer base of intolerant frat bros and angry middle-aged men

Mandel joined the online outrage with a ridiculous tweet Monday, wailing that Anheuser-Busch’s marketing and advertising agency has “never met” Bud Light drinkers.

Gays were quick to point out that many of us do, actually, drink beer. We’re not all like Carrie Bradshaw, constantly in search of the overpriced cosmo.

While it’s well-established that beer isn’t the top choice for Party Gays™ (way too much bloating), if gays are going to pop open a brewskie, it’s probably going to be Bud Light–or another comparable offering. Bud Heavy and other bone-sticking lagers just don’t mix well with a night at the dance club and what sometimes happens afterwards.

But there is room for Bud Light, especially considering it’s usually one of the cheaper options, and contains far less alcohol than your typical vodka and soda. Blacking out is not cute, kids. It’s the perfect capper.

Oh, and if there was any doubt that Mandel is just flailing for Twitter “likes,” the ad campaign she’s so upset over is from… last year, and it isn’t even intended for US customers.

Last May, Bud Light Canada put out their Pride can to coincide with the launch of Bud Light Camp, an LGBTQ+ focused community that celebrates coming out.

Better luck next time, girl.