Dolly Parton’s new rock album features a heap of gay guests & one VERY problematic collab

The artwork for Dolly Parton‘s ‘Rockstar’ album

Dolly Parton’s debut “rock” album will be released on November 17. Yesterday she released its whopping 30-long track listing. Rockstar features 21 covers and nine new songs.

It also boasts a wealth of special guests, including several queer legends. This includes Elton John, Linda Perry, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, and Rob Halford.

The full track listing for Rockstar is below.

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora) “World on Fire” “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting) “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry) “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) “Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty) “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock) “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) “Purple Rain” “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton) “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton) “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus) “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) “Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin) “Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry) “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ (feat. Elton John) “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge) “Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) “We Are The Champions” “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon) “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry) “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald) “I Dreamed’ About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’!” Parton said in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of one collaboration many gay fans were dreaming about: Dolly Parton and Cher. Parton had previously said she would have been up for working with the fellow icon.

Instead, another of the collaborations raised some eyebrows.

Wait a damn minute! Not kid rock! 🙅🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ulZrfSfX3g — Alien Superstar ⭐️✨ (@drhymes_) May 9, 2023

Dolly Parton, nooooooo… why are you working with Kid Rock??? He’s literally the exact opposite of you. — Artizm (@artizm_music) May 10, 2023

Just found out Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album involves guests like Peter Frampton, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John… and Kid Rock?!?



Dolly, you put the guy who shot Bud Light cans in the same album as Sir Elton John? pic.twitter.com/flGJZrmpTW — Adam Bednarczyk ???? (@AdamNBednarczyk) May 9, 2023

Dolly Parton. A queen to the #LGBTQ community has decided to collaborate with Kid Rock on her new album.



How incredibly disappointing. — Mr. Spock ? (Commentary) (@SpockResists) May 11, 2023

When the Kid Rock Collab comes out and we have to kill Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/TwRMI76oNK — KeganExe (@Keganexe) May 10, 2023

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

Why has Parton chosen to release a rock album now? Having built her career as a country singer, Parton was surprised to be nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame last year. She initially said she wished to decline and for her nomination to go to an actual rock star. However, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame people disagreed. They now induct people from a wide range of genres. Parton was duly awarded the honor last November and said she had perhaps better release a rock album.

Following the release yesterday of the album artwork and tracklisting, Parton today issued the first song from Rockstar. Check out “World On Fire” below.