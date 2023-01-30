‘Drag Race’ star Loosey LaDuca knows how to serve face and body in and out of drag

Photos via @looseyladuca on Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is underway, and the competition is already heating up. With stellar impressions and the ever-fitted garment, contestant Loosey LaDuca has already made her mark on the competition.

After her talent show vocal performance failed to land with the judges, she’s quickly come back in a big way. Her Dolly Parton impression saved her acting challenge group, and her Joan Rivers “Snatch Game” was a revelation that snatched her her first win.

While the queen has been doing drag for over a decade, she’s also got years of experience under her belt in an unexpected job field.

When not up in drags, Miss LaDuca used to work in construction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loosey LaDuca (@looseyladuca)

While drag may have Loosey a bit too busy to be pounding pavement anymore, she’s still got the physique to show for her time.

Those are the arms of a girl who knows her way around a jackhammer:

