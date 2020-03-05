EXCLUSIVE: Josh Thomas gets goofy on the set of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be OK’

Josh Thomas wants you to know: he has thoughts, and lots of them. But don’t ask him about toilet paper.
The writer/actor/creator of Everything’s Gonna Be OK on Freeform doesn’t mince words. Fortunately, we here at Queerty have snagged some footage of Thomas goofing off on the set of the new show. Thomas also shares his thoughts on hot dogs, binge drinking, heroes, superstitions, pet psychics and more. Call it a stream of consciousness for a streaming series.
Related: “I’m a great pitcher” Josh Thomas tells us ‘Everything’s Gonna Be OK’ with his new show on gay life
Have a look and try not to smile. Everything’s Gonna Be OK streams Thursdays on Freeform & Hulu.
3 Comments
Smith David
This a really smart, cute non threatening show.
Chevelter
I was really looking forward to the show and really wanted to like it, but I gave up after four episodes. It has its moments but much of it is simply unpleasant. It’s no Please Like Me. Josh is still a very talented creator but this is a misfire.
Kit McCollum
Actually the show BROADCASTS on Freeform Thursday evenings and is available to STREAM on Hulu the following day.