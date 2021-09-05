TikTalk

Ford’s gay clapback, the four types of bitch face, & the biggest bone in the UK

By

See what Billy Porter had to say about bringing queer energy to Amazon’s Cinderella reboot, and then check out the latest offerings from gay TikTok:

Crunch cleaned the saunas.

@jkabobs@theandrewchristian #trophyboy #gym #workout

♬ original sound – Joven Calloway

Ford silenced a homophobe.

@joshhelfgottLET’S GOOO!!!! Follow for Gay News 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #lgbt #lgbtq #ford #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ Bird (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

The gay Super Bowl happened.

@quuiincyit’s the collective shock for me #allstars6 #dragrace #drag #dragqueen #lgbt #fyp #kyliesoniquelove #rupaulsdragrace

♬ original sound – QUINCY

Kylie Sonique Love spoke to her fans.

@rupaulsdragraceA message from our ##AllStars6 WINNER! 🤩❤️‍🔥 ##dragrace ##tv ##pov

♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race

This piñata questioned NaomiHearts.

@naomiheartsxoThis is sick! #foru #plussize #transgirl #plussizeedition #relatable #funny

♬ original sound – NaomiHearts

Bryan McCray hated his voice.

@queer_fit_guy305I really hate my voice…. Smh #voice #homothug #himqueen #lgbt🌈 #tictok #zaddy #thuglife #miamithug #grillz

♬ original sound – JamalFitness

Marin Elizabeth had a chat with mom.

@femmefettiit’s been a while since i made one of these cause they stress me out lmaoo #smartfoodclub #fypシ #🌈 #foryoupage

♬ original sound – marin-elizabeth🌈

Jackie Cox nailed the four types of bitch face.

@jackiecoxnycI’m still that bitch @garrettclayton91 #bitchface #friendshipgoals #summerslam

♬ 4 types of bitch face yall follow me – gabesco

The biggest bone in the UK revealed itself.

@jamalad96Appreciate this history #BurberryTB #foryоu #UnfoldChallenge #gay

♬ original sound – Adam and Matt