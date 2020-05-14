Gay adult film star Jessie Colter goes public with incurable brain cancer diagnosis

Well-known adult performer Jessie Colter has opened up to his fans about a major life change — he was diagnosed with an “incurable kind of brain cancer” back in February.
“I will reach out to you if I so choose,” wrote the 38-year-old to his Instagram followers, asking them not to message him directly about it.
He added that deciding to go public with the news was a big struggle, not wanting to “diminish the good times.”
“There is never a good time,” he later realized.
“I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to,” he went on to say. “Just know that I am OK. I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left. That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.”
Here’s his full message:
Hey everybody! I’ve struggled with making this post for awhile now. So…. here it goes. What I’m about to tell you all will probably evoke a strong reaction. If it does, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below.
BUT PLEASE UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES DIRECTLY MESSAGE ME OR ANYONE IN MY FAMILY. I WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF I SO CHOOSE. PLEASE RESPECT THIS REQUEST. THANK YOU. On Valentine’s Day this year I was diagnosed with an incurable kind of brain cancer. Obviously I was stunned, but there were already so many negative things happening in my life at the same time that I couldn’t deal with talking to anyone about this right away.
The reason I waited this long was because, between then and now, things were either really good or really bad in my life, and I didn’t want to make things worse or diminish the good times. What I learned from all this is that there is never a good time.
I understand that a lot of you are going to reach out to try and help me, or tell me that there’s some sort of treatment available, but like I said before, I kindly ask that you don’t.
Please don’t be sad or upset for me. I’ve already made peace with this. What I need now more then tears and sympathy is smiles and happiness. What I need now is feeling good and feeling loved, laughing and spending time with people who I care about.
I need to make everyday count, because it is undetermined exactly how much time I have left. I could be around for a couple of years or couple of decades, but I need to be realistic. I’ve lived an incredible life, a life most people dream of having, and for that I am very fortunate and grateful.
But my life isn’t over yet. There’s still time to make new memories. So even though yesterday was my 38th birthday, I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to.
Just know that I am OK. I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left. That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.
