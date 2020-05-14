Gay adult film star Jessie Colter goes public with incurable brain cancer diagnosis

Well-known adult performer Jessie Colter has opened up to his fans about a major life change — he was diagnosed with an “incurable kind of brain cancer” back in February.

“I will reach out to you if I so choose,” wrote the 38-year-old to his Instagram followers, asking them not to message him directly about it.

He added that deciding to go public with the news was a big struggle, not wanting to “diminish the good times.”

“There is never a good time,” he later realized.

“I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to,” he went on to say. “Just know that I am OK. I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left. That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.”

Here’s his full message: