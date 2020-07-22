Which gay icon just became the new face of Saint Laurent?

All hail the pope of trash.

The newest face of fashion brand Saint Laurent is none other than John Waters.

The Hairspray and Pink Flamingos filmmaker will share the spotlight with Lenny Kravitz as the faces of the label’s AW20 menswear line.

Waters and Kravitz follow in the footsteps of previous brand models like Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson. Sounds like a fun dinner party.

Check out a video announcement below and learn a bit of mind control: