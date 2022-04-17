How gay or straight is your zodiac sign?

When it comes to our communication styles and luck at work, some of us turn to the stars for guidance. So why not see what our zodiac signs might have to say about our preferences for love, comfort, and sex? Let’s have a fun peek at which zodiac sign is the most “straight”-laced and what zodiac sign is most likely to be gay.
Do keep in mind that this article is meant for fun, so if you’re an extremely gay Taurus, we send apologies in advance!
Aries: Impulsive, Fiery, Maybe Gay
March 21-April 19
Excessive public affection and unrealistic expectations? Smells like an Aries to us! While it’s a 50/50 chance that these fire signs are gay, one thing is for sure: they’re quick to action. If they’re gay and into you, trust us – they’ll let you know ASAP!
Once a vivacious Aries has decided to do something, it’ll be hard to dissuade them even if it’s clearly a bad idea. Talk to them and point out that getting to know a person takes time and hard work.
Taurus: Seems Super Straight To Us
April 20-May 20
Sorry, Tauri – if you asked us “what is the gayest zodiac sign”, you would be the least likely suspect. Perhaps it’s because this sign is so steadfast and grounded. This dependability makes them feel about as gay as a bowl of porridge.
But if you’re lucky enough to be dating a gay Taurus, prepare to be wined, dined, and treated luxuriously. Tauruses love indulging in the good things in life, so you’ll be pampered well and often!
Gemini: The Gayest Zodiac Sign Of All
May 21-June 20
Maybe we’re just biased, but the sign of the twins seems to overlap with the birthdates of most queer people in our circles. Geminis are very spontaneous, upbeat, and constantly on the go. They’ll wow you with their creativity and chattiness.
Dating a fun, extremely gay Gemini can feel a bit like being with the Energizer Bunny. Make sure they don’t forget to wind down and relax, even as they’re throwing themselves into a weird new hobby!
Cancer: The Most Emotional Gay You’ll Ever Meet
June 21-July 22
Do they cry when they see small animals or get weepy about rom-coms? That’s the classic romantic disposition of Cancer. This sign is gay as heck, and clingy to boot! Your Cancer love interest is probably sending you soup if you’re sick or writing long letters about how much they love you.
Like other water signs, they’re very emotional. However, Cancers are reluctant to trust people and hide behind a tough exterior. Wait and court them at a slow and steady pace to win them over.
Leo: Loud And Larger Than Life Gays
July 23-August 22
Leos are flamboyant, confident, and totally gay! Chances are high that they own a statement headpiece or love to dance on top of the bar. They love huge shows of affection, whirlwind romances, and a dash of drama.
Chill gays and lesbians may not be into their constant need for attention. Help your Leo friend by reminding them that the best things about relationships are often out of sight. Behind all that razzle-dazzle is a very sensitive ego that hates being vulnerable.
Virgo: Perfectionists Likely To Be Straight
August 23-September 22
Another earth sign that’s more likely to be straight, Virgos are sharp critical thinkers and very organized. They’re very logical and analytical and will look at your day-to-day compatibility to decide if you’re worth pursuing seriously.
Their quick wit and organization skills make them a great best friend or romantic partner. Win a Virgo person over by inviting them to watch an artsy movie or talking to them about the last book you’ve read. They’ll appreciate your efforts to join them in their intellectual pursuits!
Libra: Leisure Loving Lesbians (And Gays)
September 23-October 22
Libras are definitely gay, lesbian, or bi. We rarely meet a straight Libra, but whatever their preference, they’re always so chill and a joy to hang with. Libras love harmony and balance in all things, so you may notice that they aim to be charming and nice to everybody.
However, this sign has a conflict-avoidant personality and hates to rock the boat. Remind your Libra man, woman, or non-binary pal that disagreements are often the best way to reach the middle ground.
Scorpio: The Spiciest Bisexual Sign
October 23-November 21
We wouldn’t say Scorpio is the gayest zodiac sign, but it is definitely one of the hottest! If anything, they’re more likely to be bisexual. They have secretive personalities, but underneath all that aloofness is a volcano of feelings. Watch out for their obsessive tendencies, because these can lead to control issues.
Scorpios are all about sex and passion. They are some of the kinkiest lovers in the zodiac, so be prepared to try some exciting things out of your comfort zone. Blindfolds and candle wax, anyone?
Sagittarius: Flaky But Fruity Bis
November 22-December 21
Just like a good apple pie, this sign is really fruity but also flaky! Sagittariuses are more likely to be queer. Adventurous, fun-loving, and a little chaotic, this sign is always down to try new ideas. They’re also one of the zodiac signs prone to bisexuality.
Fair warning: they can also be a little unreliable because they’re so flighty. If you can handle a boy or girlfriend who’s very spontaneous, they’re the ones for you.
Capricorn: More Likely To Be Straight
December 21-January 20
What is it about earth signs that makes them less likely to be queer? Don’t quote us on this one, but all the Capricorns we run into seem to be the straightest people in our groups. Still, queer or not, a Capricorn is very level-headed and responsible.
They tend to be the mom-friend who scolds you for not getting enough Vitamin C and makes sure you get home safely. You may not hook up with them, but they are great friends for life!
Aquarius: Poker-Faced, Professional, Maybe Gay
January 21-February 18
Aquarians are split in the middle when it comes to being more of a gay or straight sign. Aquarians are hard to get a read on because they’re so guarded and careful to keep their cards close to their chest.
They dislike mixing work and romance, so if your cute co-worker is Aquarian, chances are they’ll be reluctant to make a connection. Success-oriented and driven, an Aquarius in love appreciates low-key dates and the little things that show your support.
Pisces: The Spiritual, Intuitive Gay
February 19-March 20
Pisces is a very gay sign, and an emotional one at that! Pisces boys and girls tend to get lost in very deep feelings. A Pisces that gets too overwhelmed by the moment will swim away just like the fish in their signs, so be patient as they work through their emotions.
This sign will encourage you to see yourself in new ways and get in touch with your compassionate side. If you’re dating a Piscean boy or girl, remember to stay calm and collected for them because they hate tension.
See How Straight Or Gay Your Sign Is!
Are you a Scorpio giving off those seductive bi vibes, or a gay AF Gemini bringing big queer energy to parties? Leave a comment on which signs are the gayest, and how true these are for you and your friends! You may be surprised at what insights you’ll get into yourself and the people around you.
ShiningSex
these are stupid. WRONG!
CityguyUSA
Agreed!
nystrele
sense of humor, perhaps? this is MEANT to be entertainment.
johncp56
Yes it is a myth, sun signs are BS Zodiac is made up
msfrost
Astrology, is superstitious nonsense!
Den
Since we will very likely be facing serious political and social challenges in the next couple of years, can we please suppress the magical thinking? It is no longer the 12th century.
The Christian right and the far right in general is poised and ready with an agenda they have not been afraid to state out loud. It starts with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and proceeds to Obergefell v. Hodges then proceeds to Lawrence v. Texas. From there it goes even further backwards with Loving v. State of Virginia and Brown v. Board of Education.
Rather than musing on astrology, we should be looking closely at how the “gay right wing” (despite being a small group) will aid the right in forcing us back into the closet and worse. Orban, prime minister of Hungary whom the right adores is actively rolling back LGBT rights, beginning with a law similar to Florida’s that prohibits any mention of homosexuality and transsexuals in schools. Any films or other visual content that portrays homosexuality is given what is essentially an x rating, whether sexual or not. Same-sex marriage is constitutionally prohibited, and same sex partners are barred from legally adopting their partner’s children. The worst is yet to come and this is what the right wing desires to see here. It will not matter what your sign is when police begin raiding gay bars again and when states regain the right to prohibit pride events or social gatherings of LGBT folks.
hansniemeijer
What a lot of b*lls**t! Astrology is more than a person’s sexual taste. Putting labels on signs of the zodiac is a kind of blasphemy.
bachy
Oh please, people! Poetry, music and art are lens for understanding the universe, but they don’t involve laboratory experiments. FFS, is a technician in a white lab coat the only arbiter of meaning in our era? Astrology is a poetic treasury of ancient, pagan wisdom and should be recognized and appreciated as such! There are many and various ways in which humans have interpreted the mystery in which we all find ourselves; open up your minds to the magic of life!
Jack
I’m hoping this was meant to be tongue in cheek (I’ve never met a straight Libra?)….but I’ll play because my friends always do. As a gay Taurus, “the finer things in life” bit is for real real. Ask my closet.
Man About Town
Yes, I’m a Taurus too, and I’m an intense appreciator of art, film, music, fashion, sex, and especially food. But since I’m “steadfast and grounded,” I guess I need to contact the ex-gay ministries ASAP!
ethan_hines
I’m a gay pisces , my gay best friend is Aquarian, my second gay best friend is Capricorn and I know two Bi Scorpios.
JeffBaker
LOL! My college boyfriend was a very Bi Capricorn. And my very Gay husband is a very Gay Virgo! 🙂
cuteguy
So many bitter gays on here. Geez, calm down already. It’s meant to be tongue in cheek. If you’re reading on this site (or more so if commenting) you are A GAY. Unless you’re a closeted Faux News troll. Then I just pity you
Dymension
Relax, it’s meant to be fun.
nystrele
Of course, as soon as I read it, I knew the delicate millennials & Gen Z’s would be whining and complaining… get a sense of humor, you pitiful snowflakes. This is meant to be ENTERTAINING and AMUSING.
what a world we live in…
MISTERJETT
is astrology still a thing or did it go away and now it’s back?
Thad
When my daily horoscope said I’d get a promotion on the day I was fired, I lost any faith in astrology.
MilitaryGirl
Add your Comment
Oranos
This is just a spoof, as “Sun Sign” astrology has nothing to do with sexual orientation. That would be Venus (in a natal chart), combined with, say, Uranus. Venus = Love; Uranus = Different. Or Mars (sex) combined with Uranus. Venus/Uranus aspects show up frequently in the charts of people who are gay, bi, trans or even just “queer.”
So, this is just a spoof. No (serious) astrologer would use sun signs for this purupose.
This is good for a laugh, though.
scotty
oof lighten up folks, sounds like some of these are hitting too close for comfort.
apologies to ted knight.
The real Bruce
I look at my horoscope every morning in the paper. It’s right next to the funnies. Good place!
LegionKeign
First, I’m a Scorpio and STRICKLY DICKLY.
Second, most of you ho’s need some weed in your life and a good dose of chill. This was a humorous post NOT something serious. JFC! Gurls, get a GRIP!
DBMC
Whenever someone admits to believing in astrology my opinion of them drops more than a little bit. Same with ghosts and religion.