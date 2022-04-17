How gay or straight is your zodiac sign?

When it comes to our communication styles and luck at work, some of us turn to the stars for guidance. So why not see what our zodiac signs might have to say about our preferences for love, comfort, and sex? Let’s have a fun peek at which zodiac sign is the most “straight”-laced and what zodiac sign is most likely to be gay.

Do keep in mind that this article is meant for fun, so if you’re an extremely gay Taurus, we send apologies in advance!

RELATED: Tarotscopes That Slay For The 2022 New Moon In Aquarius

Aries: Impulsive, Fiery, Maybe Gay

March 21-April 19

Excessive public affection and unrealistic expectations? Smells like an Aries to us! While it’s a 50/50 chance that these fire signs are gay, one thing is for sure: they’re quick to action. If they’re gay and into you, trust us – they’ll let you know ASAP!

Once a vivacious Aries has decided to do something, it’ll be hard to dissuade them even if it’s clearly a bad idea. Talk to them and point out that getting to know a person takes time and hard work.

Taurus: Seems Super Straight To Us

April 20-May 20

Sorry, Tauri – if you asked us “what is the gayest zodiac sign”, you would be the least likely suspect. Perhaps it’s because this sign is so steadfast and grounded. This dependability makes them feel about as gay as a bowl of porridge.

But if you’re lucky enough to be dating a gay Taurus, prepare to be wined, dined, and treated luxuriously. Tauruses love indulging in the good things in life, so you’ll be pampered well and often!

Gemini: The Gayest Zodiac Sign Of All

May 21-June 20

Maybe we’re just biased, but the sign of the twins seems to overlap with the birthdates of most queer people in our circles. Geminis are very spontaneous, upbeat, and constantly on the go. They’ll wow you with their creativity and chattiness.

Dating a fun, extremely gay Gemini can feel a bit like being with the Energizer Bunny. Make sure they don’t forget to wind down and relax, even as they’re throwing themselves into a weird new hobby!

Cancer: The Most Emotional Gay You’ll Ever Meet

June 21-July 22

Do they cry when they see small animals or get weepy about rom-coms? That’s the classic romantic disposition of Cancer. This sign is gay as heck, and clingy to boot! Your Cancer love interest is probably sending you soup if you’re sick or writing long letters about how much they love you.

Like other water signs, they’re very emotional. However, Cancers are reluctant to trust people and hide behind a tough exterior. Wait and court them at a slow and steady pace to win them over.

Leo: Loud And Larger Than Life Gays

July 23-August 22

Leos are flamboyant, confident, and totally gay! Chances are high that they own a statement headpiece or love to dance on top of the bar. They love huge shows of affection, whirlwind romances, and a dash of drama.

Chill gays and lesbians may not be into their constant need for attention. Help your Leo friend by reminding them that the best things about relationships are often out of sight. Behind all that razzle-dazzle is a very sensitive ego that hates being vulnerable.

Virgo: Perfectionists Likely To Be Straight

August 23-September 22

Another earth sign that’s more likely to be straight, Virgos are sharp critical thinkers and very organized. They’re very logical and analytical and will look at your day-to-day compatibility to decide if you’re worth pursuing seriously.

Their quick wit and organization skills make them a great best friend or romantic partner. Win a Virgo person over by inviting them to watch an artsy movie or talking to them about the last book you’ve read. They’ll appreciate your efforts to join them in their intellectual pursuits!

Libra: Leisure Loving Lesbians (And Gays)

September 23-October 22

Libras are definitely gay, lesbian, or bi. We rarely meet a straight Libra, but whatever their preference, they’re always so chill and a joy to hang with. Libras love harmony and balance in all things, so you may notice that they aim to be charming and nice to everybody.

However, this sign has a conflict-avoidant personality and hates to rock the boat. Remind your Libra man, woman, or non-binary pal that disagreements are often the best way to reach the middle ground.

Scorpio: The Spiciest Bisexual Sign

October 23-November 21

We wouldn’t say Scorpio is the gayest zodiac sign, but it is definitely one of the hottest! If anything, they’re more likely to be bisexual. They have secretive personalities, but underneath all that aloofness is a volcano of feelings. Watch out for their obsessive tendencies, because these can lead to control issues.

Scorpios are all about sex and passion. They are some of the kinkiest lovers in the zodiac, so be prepared to try some exciting things out of your comfort zone. Blindfolds and candle wax, anyone?

Sagittarius: Flaky But Fruity Bis

November 22-December 21

Just like a good apple pie, this sign is really fruity but also flaky! Sagittariuses are more likely to be queer. Adventurous, fun-loving, and a little chaotic, this sign is always down to try new ideas. They’re also one of the zodiac signs prone to bisexuality.

Fair warning: they can also be a little unreliable because they’re so flighty. If you can handle a boy or girlfriend who’s very spontaneous, they’re the ones for you.

Capricorn: More Likely To Be Straight

December 21-January 20

What is it about earth signs that makes them less likely to be queer? Don’t quote us on this one, but all the Capricorns we run into seem to be the straightest people in our groups. Still, queer or not, a Capricorn is very level-headed and responsible.

They tend to be the mom-friend who scolds you for not getting enough Vitamin C and makes sure you get home safely. You may not hook up with them, but they are great friends for life!

Aquarius: Poker-Faced, Professional, Maybe Gay

January 21-February 18

Aquarians are split in the middle when it comes to being more of a gay or straight sign. Aquarians are hard to get a read on because they’re so guarded and careful to keep their cards close to their chest.

They dislike mixing work and romance, so if your cute co-worker is Aquarian, chances are they’ll be reluctant to make a connection. Success-oriented and driven, an Aquarius in love appreciates low-key dates and the little things that show your support.

Pisces: The Spiritual, Intuitive Gay

February 19-March 20

Pisces is a very gay sign, and an emotional one at that! Pisces boys and girls tend to get lost in very deep feelings. A Pisces that gets too overwhelmed by the moment will swim away just like the fish in their signs, so be patient as they work through their emotions.

This sign will encourage you to see yourself in new ways and get in touch with your compassionate side. If you’re dating a Piscean boy or girl, remember to stay calm and collected for them because they hate tension.

See How Straight Or Gay Your Sign Is!

Are you a Scorpio giving off those seductive bi vibes, or a gay AF Gemini bringing big queer energy to parties? Leave a comment on which signs are the gayest, and how true these are for you and your friends! You may be surprised at what insights you’ll get into yourself and the people around you.

RELATED: Tarotscopes That Slay: New moon In Virgo