The Golden Girls get a brutal makeover and Mortal Kombat fans can’t get enough

A TikTok video featuring the Golden Girls went viral this week. The Darkside AI account, created by digital artist Milan Jaram, mashes up different images and AI technology.

A posting this week re-imagined The Golden Girls as Mortal Kombat characters.

The Mortal Kombat video game franchise dates back to 1992. It has spawned a movie, countless new games and a multitude of much-loved characters.

The Golden Girls ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992. It starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four older women living together in a shared home in Miami.

All four actresses are no longer with us. White was the last one to pass, dying almost a year ago, on New Year’s Eve 2021. They are much missed.

“This is the best video on TikTok,” said one commentator under the Tik Tok video.

Others debated the chosen characters.

“Sophia should have been Sonya, Dorothy should have been Cassie Cage. funny as hell though.”

And others just wanted to see more.

“More golden girls everything,” requested one.

We have to agree with that sentiment!

On that note, relive some of the girls’ best Christmas moments in the clip below…