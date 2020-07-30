Guy who filmed himself yelling antigay slurs while burning rainbow flag says people are overreacting

A homophobe from South Dakota thinks it’s utterly ridiculous that he could face criminal charges for posting a Facebook Live video of himself dousing a rainbow flag in lighter fluid and setting it ablaze then shrieking, “Burn! Burn! Burn! You queer sons of b*tches!”

Darrin Pesall allegedly stole the flag from the home of Troy Kriech, a gay resident living in Webster, South Dakota, earlier this month.

The flag went missing from Kreich’s yard on July 23. One day later, Pesall’s video surfaced on Facebook Live.

We’ll warn you that it contains some pretty awful language.

Darin Pesall you think cause you took it down that this just goes away, well it doesn’t. This is not okay and your not getting away with it. You stole personal property and then did this. Absolutely disgusting and sad. This is a hate crime and your not getting away with it. Posted by Troy Kriech on Sunday, July 26, 2020

“Right here, there’s a flag that deserves to be f*cking burned,” Pesall yells in the video.

“Right here, we’re burning the f*cker! All you pansy-a** f*cking queer degenerate sons of b*tches, watch it!”

He then douses the flag in lighter fluid before saying he needs to wait until after work to burn it, a promise he ultimately followed through with.

Here’s part 2 hope everyone sees the kind of person you are Posted by Troy Kriech on Sunday, July 26, 2020

“Burn, burn, burn, you queer sons of a b*tches! Yeehaw!” Pesall squeals in a second video as he watches the flag go up in flames.

“Go home and cry to your fucking mommies about that, you 30-year-old living in the basement sons of a b*tches!”

Pesall later removed the homophobic videos from Facebook, but not before Kriech shared a copy of them, along with the caption:

Darin Pesall you think cause you took it down that this just goes away, well it doesn’t. This is not okay and your not getting away with it. You stole personal property and then did this. Absolutely disgusting and sad. This is a hate crime and your not getting away with it.

Speaking to KELO-TV, Kriech said, “I was just disturbed, disgusted–especially coming from someone I know, that they would actually do something that hateful and disgusting.”

He added that he would like to see hate crime charges brought against Pesall.

But Day County State Attorney Danny Smeins says that isn’t possible since South Dakota’s hate crimes law (still!) doesn’t protect LGBTQ people.

“I don’t think there’s a crime itself in the burning of the flag,” Smeins said. “It’s a crime to steal it and it’s a crime to trespass on property to remove it. In addition, with most crimes, it might be the cover up that is the most serious crime, and that is lying about aspects of the event.”

As for Pesall, he said he regrets posting the video to Facebook. But he stopped short of saying he regrets actually burning the flag.

“It shouldn’t have been done the way it was done,” he said, adding that he compares burning the rainbow flag to “the uproar over tearing down war monuments” and “the controversy over the Confederate flag.”

He also said he thinks the whole thing is being blown out of proportion.

Watch KELO-TV’s report.