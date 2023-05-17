Gymnast Heath Thorpe flashes his ripped torso during fashion show & scores 10s across the board

credit: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell, Gisele and Bella Hadid may want to step up their runway walks because Heath Thorpe is coming for their supermodel gigs.

The Australian gymnast turned it out as he made his runway debut stomping like a pro at the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos fashion show in Sydney on Tuesday.

The avant-garde collection featured couture pieces made from reclaimed textiles that were compressed to form cutting-edge designs and appeared to be other-worldly.

While the garments may been the centerpiece, Thorpe’s smooth, chiseled torso stole the spotlight as he stormed out shirtless underneath a green, blue and white layered coat with a bonnet-like headpiece wrapped under his neck.

A matching loincloth/mini-skirt paired with thigh-high boots that laced up the side finished off the futuristic ensemble as he struck severe poses and contorted himself to show off his impressive athleticism and flexibility.

The 22-year-old, who publicly came out at 18, shared images from the show with the caption: “From vault runway to fashion runway. Thank you for having me @jordangogos @akiraisogawa.”

Now fully in his supermodel era, Thorpe is clearly feeling himself. He acknowledged that he left no crumbs on the runway by posting video of his fierce sashay and asking his followers to answer the simple mathematical equation: “What’s 4+4?”

It totally adds up:

Despite coming off like a seasoned fashionista, Thorpe actually expressed vulnerability about how scary and out of his element he felt entering the runway arena.

“I’m walking in Australian Fashion Week tomorrow lol,” he tweeted prior to the show. “It’s so funny to me skdkdkd. I don’t know how to walk lmao. Also I’m attending show shows and designers are dressing me and it’s so out of my comfort zone but it’ll be fun I hope!”

It’s so funny to me skdkdkd. I don’t know how to walk lmao. Also I’m attending some shows and designers are dressing me and it’s so out of my comfort zone but it’ll be fun I hope! — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) May 15, 2023

Well, he totally pulled it off and those catwalk moves prove the gymnast is a floor champion off the mat too!

Thorpe’s fashion slay comes as he’s currently riding a wave of success after recently winning the Australian All-Around Championships, one of the country’s highest honors in his sport.

AUSTRALIAN ALL-AROUND CHAMPION ???



15 years in the sport, 8 attempts at an all-around title, and numerous setbacks… it’s hard to emote how I am feeling.



I’ll have more words soon, but for now I’m soaking this in, and enjoying my moment. Thank you to everyone! pic.twitter.com/tN8M8cDXJy — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) May 11, 2023

Prior to that, he and his Team Australia teammates won the Oceania Continental Championships against New Zealand, which advances them to the World Championships in the fall.

He’s also keeping his Olympic dreams alive by training hard in hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Despite being booked and busy, Thorpe continued to add to his schedule and just hours after mopping up Australian Fashion Week he was off to do a topless shoot of some kind.

Category is: Body-ody-ody

From competition, to runway, to studio pic.twitter.com/pbYOM60BJN — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) May 17, 2023

While we hope Thorpe struts on more runways, shirts just don’t do him justice!

As we continue to monitor Thorpe’s gymnastic and fashion career, take a look at some of his best fits on and off the mat: