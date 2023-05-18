Harper Watters slays ballet choreography and serves looks in heels as high as his aspirations

If you don’t know Harper Watters name now, prepare to know all about the Houston Ballet’s first soloist – the dance company’s first Black queer person to hold the position.

Since 2011, Watters has dazzled audiences with his elegant moves in the Houston Ballet. From completing principal roles in the three act ballet Sylvia to his role as the Prince in The Nutcracker, Watters has been steadily honing his craft. All of his hard work paid off when he was promoted to first soloist in 2021.

As the first Black queer person to hold the position at the Houston Ballet, Watters recognizes the responsibility and the privilege that comes with it. But he also understands the influence he has within the role. His passion for dance was sparked after witnessing the Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre’s collection of melanated dancers. Being a Black adoptee with white parents in a predominantly white community in New Hampshire, Watters is now the representation in dance that he needed and the representation that so many other Black queer people need as well.

But while they turned heads with their dancing ability, they were heating up social media with their heels videos all last year. Watters parades around rooms, runs on treadmills, and performs delicate dance numbers in stiletto heels for social media. The thought of attempting this may seem daunting for many, but Watters simply makes it look easy.

From his position in the Houston Ballet to his large social media presence, Watters’ dancing abilities have been featured in Elle Magazine, Teen Vogue, Out Magazine, and INTO. Additionally, he’s blessed the world with his presence in campaigns for M.A.C, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie & Fitch. But what’s so monumental about Watters’ presence within the dance industry is that he is a reminder that Black queer men can be soft, gentle, and feminine. His graceful movements aside, Watters takes pride in going from wearing a skintight leotard to a voluminous dress with heels, highlighting that fashion has no gender.

And he has no room for haters. In a recent social media campaign for boho-chic retailer Anthropologie, Watters glided across phone screens wearing various, vibrant dresses. Was Watters stunning? Yes! Were right-wing conservatives pressed? Also, yes.

Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the heinous podcast Relatable couldn’t seem to relate to what Watters was serving in his Anthroplogie ad. It bothered her so much that she discussed it on episode 800 of her podcast, calling out Watters for not zipping up one of his garments and subsequently using footage of her complaints about Watters’ ad in a promo for her podcast.

Well, Watters had the last say in the matter. He addressed Stuckey (adding her IG handle, which she didn’t do to Watters), discussed why the dress wasn’t zipped all the way (he had a neck injury), and let her know that he’s a dancer for a living and doesn’t sit in a chair all day talking about people that he doesn’t know. He also showed the dress does indeed zip all the way up and still looks just as fabulous on him.

In a world where so many tell you what you can’t do, Watters is showing the naysayers, rather than telling them, what he’s capable of. That includes serving stellar looks, killing intricate choreography, and shining a light on Black queer men in dance.