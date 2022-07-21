Harry Styles will go gay sooner than expected with ‘My Policeman’ premiere date bumped up

Attention all Stylers (a.k.a Harry Styles stans): The gay romance My Policeman is now set to make its debut at least a month earlier than expected. Please adjust your calendars accordingly.

Fans of the “As It Was Singer” have been eagerly counting down the days ’til My Policeman‘s October 21 premiere date, but an announcement this morning from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has them scrambling to book a ticket to Canada ASAP.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Michael Grandage-directed period drama has booked its world premiere for this fall’s TIFF, Canada’s largest, splashiest celebration of international cinema. Though a specific premiere date for My Policeman has yet to be set, the festival will run from September 8-18, so we can expect the film to make its official bow sometime between then.

Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, the film is a sweeping love story about the eponymous officer of the law (Styles), torn between his school teacher partner (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator (David Dawson), with whom he enters a secret affair. Set in the 1950s in Brighton, at a time when homosexuality was punishable by law, their love triangle further is complicated by the conservatives social mores of the era.

My Policeman‘s been making headlines since its announcement, with Stylers and queer filmgoers alike eager to see the pop star step into a gay role. Proving that Styles and Amazon Studios know his audience very well, the star has been eager to talk up the film’s sex scenes, for which he will appear nude—though not completely.

As Styles famously announced on The Howard Stern Show, “There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.”

But the TIFF announcement is also notable because the festival has long been seen as the unofficial start of “awards season,” where any number of Oscar hopefuls have premiered over the years. The TIFF debut and plumb fall release date shows that Amazon has a lot of confidence in My Policeman‘s appeal and seems to be positioning it as a major awards player.

Could Harry Styles have a “Best Actor” nomination in his future? A girl can dream!

After its TIFF premiere, My Policeman will make its theatrical debut on October 21, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video just two short weeks later, on November 4. Watch its first teaser trailer below.