Howie Mandel dropping trou was not something we had on our 2021 bingo card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel)

Howie Mandel dropping his pants on television was not something we had on our 2021 bingo card, but it’s a thing that happened on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and now here we are.

The 65-year-old comic, who has appeared on Ellen’s talk show more than any other guest, stopped by for one last visit during its final season.

During their chat, Mandel praised Degeneres for her kindness and generosity

“You share, and you’re generous, and you’re kind,” he said. “There’s going to be void, I don’t know what to say. I love that you invited me here 40 times and it’s a highlight to my week when I show up here. And not only that, you’ve given so much, not just to the audience, to the people who show up here. Look, I got a shirt!”

He continued, “And you know what I was thinking… where am I going to get my underpants, Ellen? Because I always wear your underpants. I’m wearing your underpants today.”

Then he dropped his pants and turned around to show everyone.

“I want to be serious for a minute,” he continued. “I am so heartbroken. I think there is going to be a big void in America and on television at the end of this season.”

“You’ve shared so much with people… I turn you on and you make me smile. And I’m sure you do that for millions of people all over.”

Watch.