Journalists pose as gay couple, try to book hotel in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Journalists from Sweden and Norway have highlighted the fact anti-gay attitudes persist in Qatar, despite authorities there claiming everyone is welcome to attend the upcoming soccer World Cup.
Soccer’s ruling body, FIFA, has said that everyone should feel safe visiting Qatar for the tournament, even though homosexuality is illegal and punishable with up to seven years in jail.
FIFA has produced a list of 69 recommended hotels. The journalists called or emailed them and pretended to be a newly-wed same-sex couple from Sweden or Norway seeking accommodation for a honeymoon. It’s currently not possible to buy a ticket for the World Cup without a valid match ticket, so they used the honeymoon ruse instead.
Thirty-three of the hotels accepted the booking with no objections.
Three hotels refused to accept the reservation: The Torch Doha, Magnum Hotel & Suites Westbay, and Wyndham Grand Regency.
Two of them, the Torch Doha and Magnum Hotel, specifically said it was against their policies to take gay couples. The Torch Doha later said it would abide by any special rules in place for the World Cup.
The Wyndham Grand Regency said it was not a policy of the hotel to refuse gay couples but it was simply following the law of the country on the matter.
A further 20 hotels accepted the reservation but warned the potential guests: “Don’t dress gay.” They said the customers should also avoid any public displays of affection, warning they could face consequences from authorities.
The remaining hotels either did not respond to inquiries or are currently being used as Covid-isolation centers.
In April, one of Qatar’s leading security chiefs, Major Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, told AP the country would welcome LGBTQ people for the World Cup—within limitations.
“Reserve the room together, sleep together—this is something that’s not in our concern,” he said. “We are here to manage the tournament. Let’s not go beyond, the individual personal things which might be happening between these people … this is actually the concept.
“Here we cannot change the laws. You cannot change the religion for 28 days of World Cup.”
He went on to say they should not carry rainbow flags, in case they risk being attacked for promoting gay rights.
When approached about the hotels refusing bookings from same-sex couples, a FIFA spokesperson told the Swedish and Norwegian journalists, “FIFA is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBT + supporters, so that they, like everyone else, can feel welcome and safe during the championship.”
It also said they had passed the findings on to the World Cup organizing committee in Qatar and were seeking answers.
Qatar’s World Cup committee has previously sworn that the championship will take place without any discrimination, and hotels will be expected to comply with this ruling.
Responding the hotel survey by the Scandinavian journalists, it said: “The World Cup Committee treats any violation of this protocol or cases of discrimination with the utmost seriousness. We would like further information on these claims to ensure that all parties associated with the World Cup live up to the expected standard.”
When it was first announced the soccer World Cup would be held in Qatar in 2022—the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament—many questioned the wisdom of ruling sports body FIFA opting for a country with a poor record on human rights.
The country’s efforts to host the prestigious tournament have been dogged by controversy. After it won the bid ten years ago, it set about building eight new stadiums to host the event, relying on cheap construction labor from countries like India and Pakistan.
Last year, the Guardian revealed around 6,400 migrant workers had died in the country in the last decade, with many human rights observers pointing toward poor health and safety protocols on World Cup-associated sites.
The World Cup usually takes place in the summer, but because of the soaring temperatures in Qatar, it had to be moved to winter. It takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.
Covid Hermit
Inasmuch as I love watching soccer, and I’m a diehard supporter of Minnesota United FC, I will NOT be watching the next World Cup due to the anti-gay attitudes of the host country.
“Here we cannot change the laws.”
Um, actually, you can. You could choose to not be hateful bigots and get with the 21st Century.
Max
religion should be outright banned from any lawmaking. but in Qatar and elsewhere in the world, that’s sadly what they rule by.
here, ahole lawmakers are shoving their own beliefs to destroy all kinds of rights. they’re unable to separate church and state, and that’s the true danger — religious bans have transformed into hate.
rois4richo
I’m with you and don’t kid yourself, there are gays in Qatar. God bless’em!
Fahd
Until very recently, when one looked up the word “backwater” in the dictionary, there was a picture of Qatar ( I guess Oman is worse.). So, this “study” actually came out better than I would have expected.
There can be no doubt that the Arabian Gulf nations discriminate against women and have draconian anti-gay laws that are in and of themselves ludicrous in light of the widespread gay sex that is going on among the male populations.
It also is ridiculous for FIFA to try to preempt criticism by maintaining that there will not be any discrimination. FIFA is just really all about the MONEY.
God bless these Scandinavian journalists for running the sting. We will not be fooled.
henare
This is, oddly, better than I expected.
However, those countries (in general) have more than a few policies that should give thinking people some pause.
Not only are those Gulf-area governments pretty unpleasant, but FIFA is corrupt enough for several countries all on its own.
I’ll find something else to do instead of watching the World Cup. This won’t be difficult.
wimo
This looks like Florida, watch out guys.
chrisbohn
Qatar: pigs at the oil trough.
gregg2010
I’m a huge soccer fan, but I would NEVER travel in a country where the laws are so against who I am. I’m not hiding who I am by “not dressing gay” whatever that means.
wimo
Thats why i don’t go back to Turkey (even after 20 holiday’s) , but no, i am done.
SDR94103
“Don’t dress gay.”
WTF
cuteguy
Anyone really surprised? And FIFA is passing the buck by deflecting and re directing. This is a very corporate response and they are not planning on doing anything. FIFA discriminates by allowing this to occur in a proven homophobic country.
Jer
Any gays who go there are literally taking their lives in their hands.
No soccer game — or anything else — is worth the risk.
Mack
My ex got me watching the World Cup 20 years ago and haven’t missed on since. That being said, I’ll refrain from watch as a protest against Qatar for their treatment of the LGBTQ community. Hopefully the stations carrying the games will be met with low ratings.
Brian
This is why we must, without exception, boycott all countries, and frankly states, that continue to directly oppress anyone in the lgbtq+ community. This includes lack of protections for their own citizens and anti-queer laws that are on the books even if they are not enforced. The Middle East is a hotbed of misogyny and homophobia. There is no excuse to support their economies. I personally feel this should be extended to corporations that continue to sponsor events in these places.
Essie
I completely agree with you but, unfortunately, money talks and these people have a lot of money to get whatever they want. Look at the new golf league that they are pouring literally BILLIONS into. Top players are resisting but I think eventually that will change. And womens’ tennis and mens’ tennis tournaments are played there in stadiums that do not allow Arab women to enter. It’s ridiculous. I don’t have to say I won’t watch the world cup because soccer isn’t something I care about but I had been a tennis fan since 1968 but no more. I’ll just stick to American football . . . . until the NFL is offered enough money to get teams to play there.
fredk3
well i for one will never book at The Torch Doha, Magnum Hotel & Suites Westbay, and Wyndham Grand Regency – anywhere on the planet – they can keep their pillow mints and shove em.’
IanHunter
I would never travel to any of those countries. I don’t want to end up in a jail or tossed from the roof of a building.
Gordon of the Bassets
The survey just had to be 69 hotels, didn’t it?