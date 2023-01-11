Kathleen Turner reflects on her cringey trans role on ‘Friends’: “Of course I wouldn’t do it now”

As beloved and successful as Friends was—and still is—it’s just not a show that’s going to hold up to modern viewing standards or inclusivity and representation.
Case in point: One of Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) parents was a drag performer, since confirmed by series creator Marta Kauffman to be a trans woman, despite frequently being referred to as a man by the show’s characters. And they were played by cis actress Kathleen Turner.
In a new interview with The Guardian, the legendary star reflects on her decade-spanning career, and touches on the controversial recurring role in the NBC sitcom.
Asked about taking the role, Turner says that there was “no question” over casting a trans woman (“or drag queen”) instead of her—it’s simply something the show never considered at the time.
“It never crossed my mind that I was taking a role from someone,” she adds.
In the show, Turner’s character was often referred to by their deadname, Charles, and was shown to have a successful drag show called Viva Las Gaygas, for which they performed under the stage name Helena Handbasket (not the point here, but that is an excellent name for a queen, you have to admit).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chandler’s parent—who last appeared in a 2001 episode—was the subject of a number of jokes about their gender and sexuality, many of which read as blatantly transphobic today. Chandler could barely even stand to watch her perform, gagging when she stepped on stage in the episode titled “The One With Chandler’s Father.”
When the interviewer pressed Turner on whether or not she’d take the role if she were offered today, she responded: “Probably not. But I certainly don’t regret having taken it. It was a challenge!”
This wasn’t the first time Turner’s been asked about her time on Friends. In a 2019 visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask the actress how much she “loved” guesting on the sitcom.
“Of course I wouldn’t do it now because there would be real people able to do it,” Turner responded.
The star also previously spoke with Gay Times about the role, saying she didn’t think it “aged well,” adding, “it was a 30 minute sitcom. It became a phenomenon, but no one ever took it seriously as a social comment.”
Among those who agree that certain aspects of the show haven’t aged well is series creator Kauffman, who has frequently expressed her regret over the way certain topics and themes were handled.
In a retrospective interview with USA Today, she even expressed that Friends‘ handling of transgender characters—particularly Chandler’s parent—was the main thing she’d change if she were to make the show today.
“I think we didn’t have the knowledge about transgender people back then, so I’m not sure if we used the appropriate terms,” Kauffman admitted. “I don’t know if I would have known those terms back then. Every time I watch an episode, there’s something I wish I could have changed.”
Now over 25 years old, the classic sitcom continues to air re-runs and stream on HBO Max, where it attracts tons of fans, old and new. Popular as ever, this is not the first time—nor will it be the last—that aspects of Friends are called into question.
m
Turner is a great actor!
Derek Northcutt
I thought she was an actress.
marshal phillips
Now both male and female performers are referred to as actors. It’s the preferred term for both sexes.
bachy
I thought her performance was believable, sympathetic– and very funny!
Andrew
She is amazing! Love her and thought the performance on friends was hysterical. We seem to be hard on friends. They were groundbreaking and had the communities best interest at heart.
Boo Radley
Turner was terrific in a role that most actors (and actresses) would have been terrified to play at that time. I thought it was very clever casting. It also provided a brilliant exchange between Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother, and Turner:
Charles Bing : Well, it’s nice to see all of you. Although we are seeing a bit too much of some. Aren’t you a little old to be wearing a dress like that? Nora Bing : Don’t you have a little too much penis to be wearing a dress like that?
abfab
Jennifer Coolidge was on (our tv) Friends last night. OMFG! ”Smell my neck”!
linedrive
@abfab: That dance! That fake British accent! She steals every scene she’s in.
abfab
”Oh BUGGER! I feel like a perfect ARSE!”
linedrive
Any sitcom is a snapshot or at least a reflection of its era. I don’t think it’s fair to retroactively apply standards that simply didn’t exist at the time. She played the heck out of that role and it was funny and I don’t remember anyone taking offense then. Well done. Onward.
abfab
Poor Chandler.
Major
“Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.” – Maya Angelou
lykeitiz
“it’s just not a show that’s going to hold up to modern viewing standards or inclusivity and representation.”
If only throughout time, the world could be as all-knowing as a woke Gen Alpha.