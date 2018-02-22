Like an Error: How ‘Ray of Light’ became Madonna’s most over-rated album ever

Before you read that headline and get all “Reductive Writer” on me, know that I’m a huge Madonna fan and a big admirer of “Ray of Light,” the closest thing Madonna’s ever had to a comeback album—the label lacks because, while she dipped out of favor for a time, she never really went away.
And I remember with melancholy the 1999 Grammy Awards, when “Ray of Light” got Best Pop Vocal Album but not the big prize, Album of the Year, an honor bestowed upon Lauryn Hill for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” A disappointed friend said, “Which album will they still be talking about ten years from now, Lauryn’s or Madonna’s?”
Yep.
However, with the lead up to today’s
20th 25th anniversary of “Ray of Light,” and the huzzahs and hoopla and “BEST MADONNA ALBUM EVER MADE EVER!” celebrations, it’s time to get a little kabbalah humble and reflect on the merits and demerits of the album and how its above the ether praise has unfairly overshadowed her other work.
The Feels like Home Highs…
“Ray of Light” has, by far, the best three-track opening of Madge’s career: “Drowned World (Substitute for Love),” “Swim,” and the title track, a psychedelic, swirling synth threesome of love over fame, existential heartache, and dance, damn it, dance, all ending up with the “ROL” head voice scream heard around the world.
… And Lows
Quicker than a mismatch, though, it hits “Candy Perfume Girl,” a fine, guitar-infused track that never quite fits the album’s feel or themes. While we later get treated to the sublime “The Power of Goodbye” and the thrilling, ballad-on-acid “Frozen,” we also have the dopey “Little Star” and, heaven help me, “Mer Girl”—Madonna’s attempt at Serious Performance Artist is about as successful as her attempt at Serious Actress. “To Have and Not to Hold” is delicious, but “Nothing Really Matters” is on a par with “Love Makes the World Go Round”—scratch that: The “True Blue” closing track is a lot less forced and lot more fun.
Now THAT’S a Package!
From a philosophical and marketing standpoint, “Ray of Light” is genius, and that’s where some of the musical over-appreciation kicks in. Madonna, the sex goddess who wasn’t just famous but who defined fame, was now an observant mother who traded the blond ambitious curls in favor of tangled brown locks, less makeup, and no bra—cone or otherwise.
The Importance of Being Earnestly in Earnest
After “Erotica” and “Sex” and soft, soft tunes, Madonna had finally done something important. And “importance,” in all art forms, is always given more credit than just having fun. There’s a reason why comedies only win the Oscar about once every 30 years and it’s not because Melissa McCarthy’s last couple of films have sucked.
“Ray of Light” is often cited as being Madonna’s last great, or even good, album, and that’s absurd. It usually comes with an asterisk that she was on her way to becoming a serious—there it is again—artist but backtracked into childish prank pop. Madonna did do serious again, in the highly underrated “American Life,” the album that, post-9/11 war fever, derailed her radio career.
The (Un) Holy Trinity
Whether by choice or caution, she went on to confess that she’s a disco goddess, and “Dance Floor” had some great tracks and a lot of outside applause. Since then, she’s been lambasted repeatedly, with “Hard Candy,” “MDNA,” and “Rebel Heart,” most of it underserved. Each one of those albums has fantastic tracks that rival anything the Queen of Pop has produced before.
Of the trio, “Rebel Heart” got the most underserved bad press and word of mouth, in part because of a really screwed up release (bloggers actually reviewed the leaked demos); a stilted Grammy performance didn’t help. “Ghosttown,” “Joan of Arc,” and the title track are as good, or better, than anything she’s ever done.
The Terms of Our Endearment
But there are other influences at work, and it’s not just the Max Age Factor. Madonna, Billboard’s “Flash in the Pan” artist, has always been loved by fans for being the winner; for getting the last laugh. Against all odds, she shed her first look to even more success, survived Body of Evidence by securing the coveted Evita role, and came back to number one with the 2000 album and single, “Music.”
When her later albums stopped producing hits, it had to be the records’ fault: They were either stripped of good singles, good songwriting, good producers, or—yes—seriousness. We hated the fact that she wasn’t winning, and we blamed her. In the process, we were separating the fact the she was still working her heart out with wonderful tracks like “Incredible,” “Turn Up the Radio,” and “Living for Love” from the fiction that Madonna is invincible … not yet. Never mind that no one but Cher gets a number one hit over the age of 50, Madonna disappointed us and we took it out on the material.
And Bad Mistakes…
Yes, she’s made mistakes since “Ray of Light,” just as she made mistakes before that release. “Spanish Lesson” makes me cringe, as does the “Don’t forget that I was the first sacrilegious chick” production of “Girl Gone Wild.” The over-the-top ridiculousness of “Bitch I’m Madonna” and the awful lyrics of “S.E.X.” probably overshadowed the rest of “Rebel Heart,” which should have been her slam-dunk chart-topping return.
Touched for the Very Best Time
As for her best album, don’t even say it’s “Ray of Light” when, a decade previously, she made “Like a Prayer,” an album that is, simply put, pop perfection. With the title track, “Express Yourself, “Cherish,” and a whole lot more, Madonna entered a whole new stratosphere of fabulousness—and she did it at light speed.
28 Comments
whatsaywhat
Like a Prayer = best
Erotica = most underrated
Music = most overrated
Ray of light = last great “reinvention”
Confessions = last good album
tham
Yeah that’s pretty on nose.
I do like True Blue, but where it places, not sure.
BCbreeze
could not have said it better myself, great job
whatsaywhat
I’m breathless & True Blue = Guilty Pleasures
lykeitiz
As a Madonnaholic, when I saw the article title, I came with claws out. To my (pleasant) surprise, I agree with most of it.
“Rebel Heart” is hugely underrated. Absolutely one of her best. Right up there with “Like A Prayer”.
I never thought of the album placement of “Candy Perfume Girl” on Ray of Light, but I know her performance of it on the Drowned World Tour was one of the top highlights.
The only thing I flat out disagree with in the article……………………”Bitch I’m Madonna” is epic!
Nice to see an article written about Madonna by someone who actually likes her. Nice read!
david toussaint
You know, I love “Bitch I’m Madonna,” I just felt it served as a distraction to anyone who wasn’t onboard with the CD. They heard that song and figured the whole thing was gonna be that track’s mindset. When I heard she originally wanted to make two albums, Rebel and Heart, I thought it made more sense. Some of my favorite tracks are on the super deluxe version–“Beautiful Scars” and “Borrowed Time.” I felt like they ended up being shoved under the bus. I didn’t think the people who loved, say, Ray of Light, were going to be interested in the album from what they were hearing. Just my two cents. Thanks for reading.
jkthsnk
It’s my second favorite after “Madonna”.
o.codone
It’s the electronica influence of her producer, Bill Orbit that makes this album unique, and in my opinion, the best she’s ever done.
Terrycloth
I’d love to see a Madonna Cher duet…that would be something
Bopper1
…this is a non-article…the album is great…
disquser
I even created an account to comment on this one!
I’ve never particularly followed Madonna, but Ray of Light is one of the rare albums (anyone’s) that I keep listening since it came out. Specially while on the road.
Back then, it made me think that I was a Madonna fan. And then “Music” came out and that taught me that it is okay to only like one album or one song from a particular artist. You don’t need to become a fan.
But I am a fan of “Ray of Light”, so ..shut up b tch!
viking329
why this article?
ray of light is one of her best albums and can’t be praised enough.
it still sounds fresh after 2 decades and even non-fans like it a lot.
today’s madonna needs a lot of that freshness and originality.
CanadianGuy62
The plural of Grammy is Grammys (not Grammy’s).
Yes…that is all I got out of that article!
Seth
Rebel Heart is barely listenable for me, but that might be due to the convicted rapist bragging about how he can never be beaten and will always come back on Iconic. That’s a dealbreaker, every time. Beyond that, for me, Ray of Light is fucking divine and the top shelf of pre-2000 era Madonna, and MDNA is her most underrated album.
johnnymcmxxx
Rebel Heart has a great cover photo but the worst EDM music. My “recent” favorites were Hard Candy and Confessions OnThe Dancefloor. Extra good dance music. I don’t like her early pop stuff except for the singles Into The Groove, Everybody and her greatest dirtiest song of all: Justify My Love.
hansniemeijer
Through the years she made good, very good, mediocre and bad songs.
Charlie in Charge
All right all right I initially came here to angrily defend my favorite Madonna album ever but I concede to your well thought out points. You’re right it is overrated even if I love it.
david toussaint
I love it too!!!!!!
projo
Her best album, by far, was her first and anything done w/ Patrick Leonard and Stephen Bray. After that = all crap.
cleancut123
Up until 10 years ago I thought Madonna would be an evergreen diva that would remain relevant, popping and admired well into her old old age. But sadly she has completely lost it in the last 5-10 years and I am afraid there is no coming back. Sh hasn’t evolved with the times and her age, she seems sloppy and unhinged at times. As a big fan it is disappointing because i expected her to be smart enough and able to reinvent herself yet again.
Brian
I agree. I didn’t think she would try to redefine aging by pretending it wasn’t happening. Everything she was preaching during her Kabbalah/Ray of Light period just went right out the window, and it all became about attention and showing off. It’s really disappointing that we’ll never get to see what she would have evolved into, had she not been desperately trying to prove her youthfulness over the past decade.
humanfly
I’ll start by unabashedly gushing that Little star is a beautiful and touching tribute to her daughter and could impact any fan who feels a deep love that is pure. Mer girl is a haunting reflection on MDolla’s life pre Austin powers and remains a deep cut much like erotica’s secret garden. Your commentary is blasphemous and, while I am on a tangent, lauryn hill deserved a Grammy for her heartfelt compilation full stop. I respect your opinion but it boils down to the fact that ray of light will always be the album for me and plenty of other ten year old who got into madonna after peeping the frozen video on vh1 in between “Rolling Stones- anybody seen my baby” and whatever blink 182 were banking on at the time. Now ask me about the waste of xxxo era mia was on mdna’s birthday song and we may find some common ground. <3
humanfly
Put your hand on my skin bitch!
Zambos271
I loved Hard Candy! Miles Away is one of her best songs and such a true portrayal of the ending of a relationship.
Rebel Heart specifically “Holy Water” was badass.
Ray of Light and Confessions are my two favorite Madonna albums.
hitch
Madonna is very talented and a very good artist, and tbh this comment isn’t even necessarily about her, but my god Lauryn Hill deserved that Grammy. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the all time great albums and i don’t know whether to blame you or your friend or both for thinking it wouldn’t continue to be talked about, but that albums is as relevant and acknowledged as ever today, and i encourage you to give it another listen. Socially and conceptually that album reached a sense of relevance that Madonna could never hope to achieve.
whatsaywhat
Yes it was (and is) an incredible album… but I did listen to it again recently and found the lyrics insufferably sanctimonious.
mastik8
Interesting. A huge Madonna fan writes a critical review of one of her more popular, accomplished albums but fails to mention one of the very reasons it became a huge hit for her. In a sense it gave her wildly successful pop music career some gravitas and depth – William Orbit.
jjose712
Overrated my ass. Ray of light is one of Madonnna’s best albums
Comments are closed.