Lil Nas X gets naked for his debut album artwork

After announcing last week that his debut album will be dropping on September 17, Lil Nas X yesterday unveiled its cover art.

It features the rapper naked, floating against a trippy, psychedelic background that features clouds, waterfalls, ancient Greek-style buildings, wildlife and lush nature. Oh, and his body is wrapped by a circular rainbow.

The image quickly racked up over a million likes on his Instagram and 225k likes on Twitter. His fans were quick to praise it and analyze the details, with some realizing the silhouette of his floating figure had featured in recent videos.

finally this silhouette makes sense 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ehtz1bQEa0 — wil (@WiLCOPE4) August 31, 2021

Me flying out of chromatica to planet montero pic.twitter.com/7BBomNBCEk — EOIN (´･_･`) (@hoeoinita) August 31, 2021

Lil Nas X always UNDERSTOOD the assignment pic.twitter.com/ieIOQz9uTt — Cake (@JKXYXCX) August 31, 2021

Even Elton John felt moved to applaud.​​

In a later tweet, Lil Nas X posted a tweet crediting the artist that inspired the cover. It was influenced by the Biblical work, ‘(Genesis II)’ by John Stephens… a fact that’s sure to cause further upset the evangelicals who have already decided the rapper is an instrument of Satan.

INSPIRATION BEHIND

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

ALBUM ART: ARTISTS: John Stephens

ART: (Genesis II) “Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array. By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work” pic.twitter.com/0Ba9SJ6m2a — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021

Oh, and there’s a little bit of Spongebob in there, too.

Lil Nas X says he’ll be revealing the album’s tracklist today.

