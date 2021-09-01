Work of art

Lil Nas X gets naked for his debut album artwork

By
Lil Nas X in his 'Industry baby' video
Lil Nas X in his ‘Industry baby’ video (Photo: YouTube)

After announcing last week that his debut album will be dropping on September 17, Lil Nas X yesterday unveiled its cover art.

It features the rapper naked, floating against a trippy, psychedelic background that features clouds, waterfalls, ancient Greek-style buildings, wildlife and lush nature. Oh, and his body is wrapped by a circular rainbow.

Lil Nas X Montero album artwork

The image quickly racked up over a million likes on his Instagram and 225k likes on Twitter. His fans were quick to praise it and analyze the details, with some realizing the silhouette of his floating figure had featured in recent videos.

Even Elton John felt moved to applaud.​​

In a later tweet, Lil Nas X posted a tweet crediting the artist that inspired the cover. It was influenced by the Biblical work, ‘(Genesis II)’ by John Stephens… a fact that’s sure to cause further upset the evangelicals who have already decided the rapper is an instrument of Satan.

Oh, and there’s a little bit of Spongebob in there, too.

Lil Nas X says he’ll be revealing the album’s tracklist today.

