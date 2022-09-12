Mason Gooding’s biceps make gay Twitter feel all warm and fuzzy

In Love, Victor, Mason Gooding’s bullying jock character “Andrew” eventually shows himself to be a decent guy. But in real life he’s all aces.
The 25-year-old actor — and son of Cuba Gooding, Jr. — was recently spotted helping out at his local food bank, and to that we say — thanks.
A fan account shared the action shot:
— Mason Gooding Archive (@mason_archive) September 11, 2022
The response was basically just:
— JP (@the3rdjp) September 12, 2022
Here’s some more from Mason:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
— Mason Gooding Archive (@mason_archive) September 5, 2022
One Comment
abfab
A basket case.