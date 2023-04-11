Meet the retired gay adult film star running for mayor in Spain who definitely has our vote

Image Credit: Instagram, @hectordsilvaoficial

The mayoral race in this small Spanish village is heating up thanks to its sexy new candidate!

Earlier this month, farmer Antonio Moreno announced he’d be running for mayor of Carcelén, a remote town about a three-hour drive southeast of Madrid.

And while he may lack political experience, he’s certainly no stranger to a life of service: Up until about six years ago, Moreno was an adult film star who went by the moniker Héctor de Silva.

Yes, with credits to his name that include Hung Country, 2 Wet, 2 Wet Editor’s Cut, and Star Wars: A Gay XXX Parody, the artist formerly known as Héctor spent a handful of years in the spotlight. At this point, he’s got nothing to hide!

“I take it my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it,” Moreno said in a press statement, as reported by the Spanish media outlet Sur. “It is a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot.”

Though born in the city of Albacete, Moreno relocated to the nearby town of Carcelén shortly after retiring from the adult film industry. He moved there with his partner and initially worked as a forest firefighter in the area, which is how he fell in love with the “spectacular” village and its natural environment.

Since then, he’s been working as a livestock farmer, but was convinced to run for mayor by the Spanish People’s Party, according to the Daily Star.

Former gay porn star Antonio Moreno aka Hector de Silva is running for Mayor of small Spanish town Carcelén, where he farms goats with his partner, after moving to the region to fight forest fires. The Popular Party candidate says the town "is very abandoned". #gaynews #gay pic.twitter.com/YbL6p0C1Qf — Queer World News and Life (@JMcKMelbourne) April 7, 2023

While Moreno loves Carcelén—which has a population of under 500—he sees it as “very neglected” and in need of some serious help.

“We have a very high IBI property tax and there is less and less population because there is no work to attract families with children,” he says. “Carcelén has many possibilities because it has nature, heritage and its August festivals that could be more widely known.”

? Antonio Moreno, candidato del PP al ayuntamiento de Carcelén, Albacete, nunca escondió su pasado como actor porno gay > https://t.co/Upx6kGkd3J pic.twitter.com/vjdsGLjuPH — Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) April 7, 2023

As Sur reports, Moreno is up against incumbent mayor María Dolores Gómez Piquera—who has held the office since 2011—and the two will face off in an election on May 28.

The mayoral hopeful says he “made no secret” of his past when he moved to Carcelén, and believes that it’s not necessary to allude to his adult entertainment past in running his campaign.

The mayoral hopeful says he "made no secret" of his past when he moved to Carcelén, and believes that it's not necessary to allude to his adult entertainment past in running his campaign.