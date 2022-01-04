Melania Trump, married to an alleged billionaire, has resorted to selling her used clothing online

Here’s your chance to own a piece of American history…

Melania Trump just announced she’s auctioning off the white hat she wore when the French first family visited the White House in 2018. Bidding starts at $250,000 and will only be accepted via SOL, a form of cryptocurrency.

CNN reports:

In a statement from her office, Trump said that, in addition to the hat, the auction lot will include a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon — a French artist who drew her eyes for her NFT last month — as well as what the statement defines as “an exclusive digital artwork NFT with motion.” The NFT, the second Trump has sold in less than a month, features the drawing of the hat with some animation.

The hat, which is autographed by the ex-FLOTUS, was created by her personal stylist, Hervé Pierre, to go with the $2,105 white crepe Michael Kors Collection suit she wore to meet with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go toward Mel’s #BeBest program, though her office didn’t say how much money would be donated or how exactly it will be spent other than to “provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education.”

Now, here’s what people are saying on Twitter about the whole thing…

Melania is know selling hats she wore as first lady, I guess Mel ‘Be Broke.’ @MELANIATRUMP — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) January 4, 2022

This is totally normal behavior for “billionaires”. 🙄 — ṃіṢϾḥạ🌷 (@mischam0use) January 4, 2022

I hope Melania Trump sells that hat so she and Donald can keep the lights on for another 30 days. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 4, 2022

Melanie is selling off her clothes now. They must be in some serious financial trouble. — STOP tRumpnado 🌊 (@Trumpnado2016) January 4, 2022

??and the grift goes on

And the grift goes on and on and on.????? #Melania — Carolyn Harber (@CarolynHarber) January 4, 2022

Will this be auctioned off? 😡 pic.twitter.com/hQLOlFs9vI — Honey Chile 😘 (@HoneyChile15) January 4, 2022

Melania Trump promotes selling her hat – Michelle Obama promotes registering to vote. pic.twitter.com/2B1ASiot17 — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) January 4, 2022

Wait opening bid is 250k you are married to a supposed billionaire why are not ALL the profits going to charity? — danielle dutton (@danni1028) January 4, 2022

The white hat Melania is auctioning off makes her look like a fashionable Klansman. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) January 4, 2022

Divorce money? — RuralLiberal (@HiraethResists) January 4, 2022

Melania sold her soul awhile back…hats are all she has left. — BrotherMatthew ?? (@STPFreak) January 4, 2022

