Melania Trump, married to an alleged billionaire, has resorted to selling her used clothing online

Here’s your chance to own a piece of American history…

Melania Trump just announced she’s auctioning off the white hat she wore when the French first family visited the White House in 2018. Bidding starts at $250,000 and will only be accepted via SOL, a form of cryptocurrency.

CNN reports:

In a statement from her office, Trump said that, in addition to the hat, the auction lot will include a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon — a French artist who drew her eyes for her NFT last month — as well as what the statement defines as “an exclusive digital artwork NFT with motion.” The NFT, the second Trump has sold in less than a month, features the drawing of the hat with some animation.

The hat, which is autographed by the ex-FLOTUS, was created by her personal stylist, Hervé Pierre, to go with the $2,105 white crepe Michael Kors Collection suit she wore to meet with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

Photo credit: melaniatrump.com

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go toward Mel’s #BeBest program, though her office didn’t say how much money would be donated or how exactly it will be spent other than to “provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education.”

Now, here’s what people are saying on Twitter about the whole thing…

