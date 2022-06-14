Olympian Eric Radford’s latest thirst trap is serving Old Testament realness

Eric Radford shines on the ice, but he appears to be right at home in warmer climes, too.

The out pair skater is a two-time world champion, a seven-time Canadian national champion, a two-time Four Continents champion, and has won three Olympic medals — a 2018 team even gold, a 2014 team event sliver, and a 2018 pairs event bronze.

He’s also the first openly gay many to have won a gold medal at any Winter Olympics, which is a pretty stellar claim to fame in our book.

So how does Radford spend the off-season, aka summer?

Well if it’s anything like this, sign us up:

“Welcome to Eden,” Radford captioned the image, and we’re ready to book our ticket the moment we can find it on a map.

TV personality and trans activist Ryan Allen Carrillo noted “She’s searching in the woods…”, but what she’s searching for is only limited by your imagination.

Radford has never been afraid to flash the judges some skin, and by ‘judges’ we mean insatiable Instagram users.

Here’s a look:

