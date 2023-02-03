Olympic swimmer Daniel Jervis reflects on coming out: “I’ve been afraid all my life… I’m not anymore.”

in quotes
Latest on Queerty
heteroflexibles
Turns out a whole lot of straight people actually feel same-sex attraction, new study finds
twink scorned
8 comments
George Santos yanks new staffer’s job offer… and warns him against cheap Botox
midnight snacc
‘Queer As Folk’ hottie Robert Gant’s shirtless throwbacks are making us re-binge the original series
new heights
This ripped trans athlete just won TV’s biggest climbing competition (and plenty of hearts along the way)
a closer look
Lukas Dhont is the talented gay filmmaker behind the Oscar nominee that has us all in tears
casting mixup
Ben Aldridge thought he was playing “daddy gay bear” Dave Bautista’s BF in ‘Knock At The Cabin’
game on