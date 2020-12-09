Oop! Trailer for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 leaks online revealing big twist

The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 has leaked online, offering a release date and sneak peak at one major premiere twist.
The new season will kick off “with six lip synchs for your lives,” narrates host RuPaul. The trailer also reveals the show will begin airing on January 1 at 8/7C on VH1.
Watch:
Come on #DragRace Season 13! Let’s get SICKENING!! ??? pic.twitter.com/HNYq4BcX5z
— Drag Galore (@DragGalore) December 8, 2020
For Drag Race fans, it was an early Christmas present:
Drag Race S13 trailer leaked OMGGGG YESSSS pic.twitter.com/lykaqIcuvj
— Scotty (@ScottyHasTaste) December 8, 2020
oop saw the leaked drag race s13 mini trailer yaaaasssss I can’t wait!
— joshuwa (@saanchhez) December 9, 2020
New Drag Race trailer leaked, launching New Year’s Day. ??????2021 starting the bloody right way. (Did not intend this to rhyme… oops) pic.twitter.com/6rZlBBvqR7
— Sam Payne (@sam_jpayne) December 8, 2020
Anonymous has a gay intern leaking that drag race s13 trailer pic.twitter.com/s5Fd3TV9h2
— Timothée Stallion (he/they) BLM || ACAB (@gayslutclown) December 9, 2020
Me seeing the leaked #DragRace Season 13 trailer pic.twitter.com/mrLyl23pKZ
— Christmas T(ree)KP? (@iAmTKP) December 8, 2020
THE DRAG RACE TRAILER LEAK OMG
— ?????? (@itsStormyBoi) December 9, 2020
2 Comments
Cam
I totally get that Queerty is part of media and the entertainment industry. But can we stop with the phony P.R. crap claiming that a trailer, for a show coming out 3 weeks before the show is going to air is a “Leak”.
When the production company for the show puts out the trailer, it isn’t a leak, and it makes media reporting that seem disingenuous for agreeing to use that term which is just hype.
Catholicslutbox
0:09 Brita, is that you?
this is a bad time to appear on this show.
No tour, no drag con, no bookings…they’ll be forgotten like the season 12 queens.