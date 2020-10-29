Paramore singer Hayley Williams blasts homophobia; pays homage to queer fans

“There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in Paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. And ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore. To Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian I am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.”–Hayley Williams, lead singer of the punk band Paramore, addressing rumors of homophobia within the group. Though she doesn’t mention him by name, former guitarist Josh Farro is alleged to have left the band over his homophobic views. Farro compared queerness to pedophilia on social media. Williams also gives a shout out to Brian O’Connor, her openly queer hairstylist and business partner.
