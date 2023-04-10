Pedro Pascal’s gay cowboy dreams come true, Lil Nas X’s birthday six-pack, & queens take to the streets

credit: Shutterstock/Instagram/Getty Images

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SISSY THAT WALK: The L.A. queer community & allies rose up and took to the streets during the West Hollywood Drag March to peacefully protest the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. [Variety]

WOKE IS THE WORD: Right-wing pundits have got their panties in a bunch because the new Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies features a diverse cast with queer characters and addresses racism. [Mediaite]

AB FAB: Lil Nas X celebrated his 24th birthday and gifted fans a shot of his ripped six-pack in a shimmering crop top.

Lil Nas X via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/8cZQXTMJJJ — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) April 9, 2023

QUEER LIFELINE: The White House launches a crisis hotline to support LGBTQ+ youth in response to the rise in political attacks and legislation in GOP-led states. [ABC News]

BROKEBACK DADDY: Pedro Pascal explains how eager he was to star opposite Ethan Hawke in the upcoming queer Western film Strange Way of Life. [Insider]

INTO THE GROOVE: Madonna gave a glimpse of what audiences can expect at her upcoming Celebration concert tour by sharing behind-the-scenes video from the first week of rehearsals.

RIDE OR DIE: Another man fractured his penis having sex in the “risky” reverse cowgirl position. [DailyMail]

DON’T SAY ANTI-GAY: Three people were arrested for chanting homophobic slurs at a professional soccer match. [ESPN]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Disney villain Jafar came out as gay & skewered anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Governor Ron “The Boy” DeSantis in a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch.