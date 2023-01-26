Police issue new sketch of “Doodler” serial killer suspect and name a sixth victim

Artist’s impressions of “The Doodler” from 1975, and (right) how he might look today (SFPD)

Police in San Francisco have issued a new age progression sketch of a suspect in the 1970s “Doodler” serial killer case.

They want to question the man in connection to the brutal slayings of six men in the city between 1974 and 1975. The killer met his victims in local gay bars and haunts before fatally stabbing them and dumping their bodies.

This Friday marks the 49th anniversary of the first killing.

Sixth victim named

Five previous victims have been named. This week, police named a sixth.

“As a result of a new investigation, it is believed that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the “Doodler.” On April 27, 1975, Andrews was a victim of an assault at Land’s End. Andrews was found unconscious and never regained consciousness dying several weeks later. All six (6) victims are believed to be Gay Caucasian males.”

Authorities issued a sketch of the suspect in 1975. At the time, he was described as a good-looking Black male, six feet tall, and aged 19 to 25. He would now be in his late 60s or early 70s.

The new forensic sketch gives a rough idea of what he may look like if he’s still alive today.

A 2023 composite sketch of what “The Doodler” might look like today (SFPD)

The suspect was dubbed “The Doodler” because one surviving victim said his attacker was a cartoonist who drew him during their dinner together.

They met at a truck stop diner near Market and Church streets in July 1975. The suspect drew animal figures on a napkin and told the man he was at art school, studying to be a cartoonist.

Soon after the police issued their first composite sketch, a woman called them with a name and vehicle plate. She called twice within ten days. Police would like to hear from her again. Two other people also called the police and gave them the same name. Authorities would like those people to come forward again.

Police interviewed the suspect named to them in 1976. He remains the focus of the case.

Reward money increased

Although “The Doodler” is linked to six deaths, cops believe he may be behind other attacks. They think survivors may not have come forward at the time as they feared being identified as gay.

Last year, authorities doubled the $100,000 reward money to $200,000 for information leading to an arrest. This week, that sum increased further to $250,000.

Anyone with information should contact the SFPD Cold Case Investigators team: Tom Newland (415) 553-1144; Dominic Celaya (415) 553-9856; Daniel Dedet (415) 553-1450 or Daniel Cunningham (415) 553-9515.