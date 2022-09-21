Polo MorÍn is starting more fires than anyone can handle

After being outed and blackmailed, who wouldn’t need to let off a little steam?

Mexican actor Polo Morín is ramping up for his next role — fighting fires in Mexico City and lighting a few for the viewers at home.

Here’s how Netflix teases its scorching new series, High Heat:

“When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family – and a serial killer.”

The drama!

But since we’re here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)