Pro soccer player Iker Casillas comes out as gay… then says he was hacked

One of Spain’s top soccer players appeared to come out as gay on Sunday. A tweet on the Twitter account of former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said, in Spanish, “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Among those to respond was fellow Spanish player, Carles Puyol, who tweeted, “It’s time to tell our story” followed by a heart and kiss emoji.

However, within an hour, the tweet had disappeared from Casillas’ account. He then posted to say he’d been hacked.

“Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. Of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

Puyol also posted an apology. He said, “I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke with no bad intentions and totally out of place. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community.”

According to the BBC, Castillas split from his wife, Sara Carbonero, in March. They have two children. Since the split, Spanish tabloids have linked the 41-year-old with a string of women, including Shakira.

Soccer players respond

Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo, who came out last year, was among those to criticize the so-called “joke.”

“Joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing,” Cavallo said. “”It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ people have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful pic.twitter.com/Yp88aQyyTV — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) October 9, 2022

The Twitter exchange also drew apparent criticism from the Spanish Higher Sports Council.

“Much to do, to advance, to educate and to raise awareness,” wrote the Higher Sports Council on Twitter on Sunday. “We will continue.”

Mucho por hacer, por avanzar, por educar y por sensibilizar. Seguiremos.#FelizDomingo🌈 pic.twitter.com/aHiLzyOhLe — CSD (@deportegob) October 9, 2022

Another former Spanish player, Jose Enrique, did not buy Casillas’ excuse about being hacked.

Instead of apologize and recognize the mistake rather lie to everyone pic.twitter.com/QBRvvhicm3 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) October 9, 2022

There are only a handful of out, professional soccer players in the world. The most recent to come out was Scotland’s Zander Murray. He said he didn’t believe Casillas and Puyol had any intention to offend, but the tweets showed their lack of education on LGBTQ issues.

Murray also called out the number of homophobic comments the tweets had prompted from soccer fans. He urged people #bekind and to think of all those who are struggling to come out.