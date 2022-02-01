The queerest things coming to Netflix in February 2022

February has arrived, and with it, a whole bunch of content on Netflix. We’ve done a quick overview of the queerest and queer-adjacent stuff we’re looking forward to streaming this month. (For a comprehensive list of what’s coming to the platform, go here.) Now, prepare to set your watch lists…

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Feb. 1)

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, this film follows the girls from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp. Of course, many LGBTQ people were also targets of the Nazis. We’re interested to see if this film touches on their stories, too.

Anaconda (Feb. 1)

Gay icon Jennifer Lopez battles a giant killer snake in the balmy Amazon rainforest. Need we say more?

The Addams Family (Feb. 1)

What’s more fun than watching a very young Christina Ricci as pint-sized goth Wednesday Addams, or Angelica Houston’s Morticia as she vamps her way through this ’90s classic?

Patsy & Loretta (Feb. 1)

This biopic follows the friendship between queer country icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn and stars Broadway performers Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller.

Watchmen (Feb. 1)

Zack Snyder’s excellent adaptation of the classic graphic novel features more than one coded queer character. Watch and see if you can decide who.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (Feb. 4)

Apart from the obvious romance and drama, watching Jamie Lynn Spears as an actress may give viewers some idea of just how much money she makes herself, as opposed to (allegedly) letching off her sister.

Toy Boy: Season 2 (Feb. 11)

This Spanish series about male strippers returns for a new season, rife with shirtless men in g-strings.

Anne+ (Feb. 11)

This Dutch film, a continuation of the TV series, follows the title lesbian as she navigates life in Amsterdam and prepares to leave for Montreal.

Inventing Anna (Feb. 11)

Shonda Rimes dramatizes the life of Soho Grifter Anna Delvey, recounting her scheme to pass herself off as a wealthy heiress. Laverne Cox also stars.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25)

Love him or hate him, Tyler Perry’s dragtastic character returns from retirement for this new Netflix movie, which also sees Perry introducing a gay character to the mix. Progress, trainwreck, or both? Watch and decide.