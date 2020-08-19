The World's First Transgender District With Aria Sa'id

Eric Cervini sat down with Aria Sa'id (@ariasaid), founder and Executive Director of the Compton’s Transgender Cultural District (@transgenderdistrict), the world’s first transgender district, celebrating the resilience, culture, and presence of transgender people in San Francisco’s famed Tenderloin neighborhood.



Did you learn something from their interview? Consider thanking Aria via Venmo (@ariasaid) and following her on Twitter at @femmekween. And don't forget to support @transgenderdistrict.



For more on the Tenderloin and the 1966 Compton's Riots, check out the documentary SCREAMING QUEENS: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria, co-directed by Prof. Susan Stryker (free on Prime video!)



ABOUT DR. ERIC CERVINI: He is an award-winning historian of LGBTQ+ politics and culture. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College and received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Scholar.



As an authority on 1960s gay activism, Cervini serves on the Board of Directors of the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus and on the Board of Advisors of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of gay American history. His award-winning digital exhibitions have been featured in Harvard’s Rudenstine Gallery, and he has presented his research to audiences across America and the United Kingdom.



He lives in Los Angeles with his two plants, Coco Montrese and Fig O’Hara.



