Rand Paul’s wife is freaking out over an elementary school Pride event that happened a year ago

Rand Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost it on Twitter this week after learning about an elementary school in Austin, Texas that held a Pride parade for students back in April 2021.
“And the assistant principal expressly told the little kids not to tell their parents what happened in the ‘pride circles’,” Kelley tweeted, along with a misleading article about the event published by an extreme right-wing blog.
And the assistant principal expressly told the little kids not to tell their parents what happened in the “pride circles”. https://t.co/9hHaiXsdMi
— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) March 21, 2022
Mrs. Paul’s claim that the assistant principal of Doss Elementary told students “not to tell their parents” about the Pride event, however, is directly contradicted by the assistant principal’s own Twitter page, where she publicly posted about it almost a year ago.
“We had so much fun at our first Doss Pride Parade!” Hannah Wankel shared on April 21, 2021, along with several photos of the festivities.
We had so much fun at our first Doss Pride Parade! @AustinISD @PrincipalSteen @Sheridan4T @CleverCounselor #AISDPride #AllAreWelcome #LetYourDossPrideShow pic.twitter.com/TMJ6xYa05P
— Hannah Wankel (@hannah_wankel) April 21, 2021
This year, the school organized another Pride celebration and Wankel tweeted about that, too. Numerous times, in fact:
Thank you to our Doss community for helping make our Pride parade so amazing! @AustinISD #AISDPride ????? pic.twitter.com/vZFMYdVnH7
— Hannah Wankel (@hannah_wankel) March 23, 2022
KG made a goal to complete 100 acts of Kindness by the end of Pride week! Off to a great start!! @AustinISD @PrincipalSteen #AISDPride pic.twitter.com/szDAO078sC
— Hannah Wankel (@hannah_wankel) March 22, 2022
Kindness chains for #AISDPrideWeek ! @AustinISD @PrincipalSteen pic.twitter.com/yHDo633Fny
— Hannah Wankel (@hannah_wankel) March 21, 2022
But Kelley’s hatred for all things LGBTQ extends far beyond just the Pride parade at Doss Elementary. Last month, she used Twitter to spout hateful TERF ideology while declaring her undying support of transphobe JK Rowling.
“I have wonderful memories of reading the Harry Potter books to my kids. Sharing them and anticipating each new book was a magical part of their childhood. Shameful that the @nytimes is trying to erase the woman who created them, the brilliant @jk_rowling,” Kelley tweeted in response a subway ad for the newspaper that criticized the transphobic children’s author.
I have wonderful memories of reading the Harry Potter books to my kids. Sharing them and anticipating each new book was a magical part of their childhood. Shameful that the @nytimes is trying to erase the woman who created them, the brilliant @jk_rowling
— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) February 21, 2022
And just this morning, she tweeted a quote her father-in-law, Ron Paul, while blasting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for refusing to define the word “woman” during a transphobic line of questioning from Marsha Blackburn at her second day of Supreme Court nomination hearings yesterday.
“In 2022, the nominee for the highest court in the land is afraid to publicly say what a woman is. ‘Truth is treason in an empire of lies.’ – Ron Paul,” Kelley wrote.
In 2022, the nominee for the highest court in the land is afraid to publicly say what a woman is. “Truth is treason in an empire of lies.” – Ron Paul.
— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) March 23, 2022
Seriously, can someone please get this woman a Xanax?
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
ZzBomb
I’m sorry but I think teaching children how to be kind to others who may differ from them is a good thing.
I think teaching children about largely made up stories in the Bible as fact is child abuse.
Mister P
I agree. We should Not be teaching the Bible or trying to use it as model for running the country.
SamB
That kindness chart is ridiculous. So is a pride event for kids this age at school.
Cam
No surprise that a right wing hate account would be opposed to anything having to do with “Kindness”.
As for learning about Pride. How interesting, you don’t have a problem with them learning about hellfire, being nailed to a cross, being whipped with a crown of thorns on a person’s head….but no, Pride, that would just be TERRIBLE for people to learn about.
Additionally, the fact that you are on here, day after day, under multiple screenames defending bigots and attacking LGBTQ people shows just how desperate Republicans are to squash anything LGBTQ. That they would pay you and you would waste all this time amplifying and defending bigotry shows a true derangement.
As always, your trolling is sad and weak.
Mister P
I think we all know that would find kindness ridiculous.
Ronbo
Yes, the children’s stories have been used like Santa Claus – used to manipulate and control. But let’s not forget that the vast majority of Religions are accepting of our community. Only a fraction of religiouns encourage hate – religious fanatics and those needing to justify their hate.
Most of the 10 ccmmandments are just common sense with a couple thrown in to keep the Judeo-Christian variant in control. Constantine ushered in the political / religious connections.
God is time, use your power to make things better.