Ricky Martin has something very big to show you

Ricky Martin appears to have ditched his bleached blonde beard, but he’s definitely not finished altering his look.

He took to Instagram to show off his new, huge leg tattoo spanning from his knee all the way to his toes, writing “Inta conmovimiento,” or “ink with movement.”

We do hope he stayed still during the actual inking process, though.

The “She Bangs” singer added a shoutout to the artist, Roxx, writing “@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!”

Roxx, meanwhile, shared a color version of the same photo on his page, captioning it, “For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation… you are pure gold”

We still think the blonde beard could have stayed around a bit longer: