Ron DeSantis’ campaign to bring more shame upon Florida scores new victory

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has earned his state a rare reprimand from the leading civil rights organization NAACP. It took the unusual step of issuing a warning to Black people thinking of visiting the state.

The move comes after DeSantis last week signed a law that prohibits colleges from using public funding for anything related to diversity, equity and inclusion. This follows the Florida Department of Education earlier this year rejecting an Advanced Placement (AP) African-American studies course. It’s understood the board objected to a ‘queer studies’ component to the course.

DeSantis also signed off the Stop WOKE Act. It limits how race can be discussed in workplaces and schools during required training or instruction.

Of course, this follows DeSantis promoting and signing off the notaries ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation for schools last year.

The advisory is a “direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools,” says the statement.

“Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

It continues, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

?@GovRonDeSantis? continues to damage Florida’s national and international reputation. Days after losing billions in high paying jobs, DeSantis attack on freedom and democracy has prompted a travel advisory by the national ?@NAACP?. pic.twitter.com/dSuaFAPUNf — Nadine Smith (@1NadineSmith) May 21, 2023

The Florida chapter of the NAACP had previously issued its own advisory and requested the national group to do the same.

Equality Florida also issues warning to travelers to Florida

The NAACP’s travel warning follows a similar one issued last month by Equality Florida.

“As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director.

BREAKING: Today, we took the extraordinary step of issuing a travel advisory, warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state. pic.twitter.com/Wt8I5r90w9 — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

Last week, Disney pulled a rumored $1billion investment from Florida. It was set to build a new office complex in Orlando that would have brought 2,000 jobs to the district. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, blamed, “changing business conditions” in an email to employees.

Many interpreted this as a reference to Disney’s ongoing feud with DeSantis. He has criticized the organization for coming out against his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

Pundits say DeSantis will announce his long-expected bid to become the GOP Presidential nominee this week.